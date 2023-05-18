Fashion
A local guide to the stylish side of Mississaugas
From designer boutiques to the best ice cream in town, designer Adrian Arnieri shares his favorite spots in the city he loves.
Fashion designer Arnieri finds inspiration in all kinds of events, activations and experiences in Mississauga.
PROVIDED
Fashion designer Adrian Arnieri embraces bold colors, sparkle and shine in the womenswear collections he creates. It’s the kind of piece that would be at home on a red carpet, whether worn in Los Angeles or her hometown of Mississauga.
I lived here for 27 years of my life, he said, and it was exciting to see [the city] thrive, grow and evolve.
When friends visit, Arnieri likes to start with Square One Shopping Center. My friends and I are big fashion addicts, so we would definitely go to the mall and have a typical day in the 90s, he says. Square One is hitting the mark, especially with its new high-end stores.
A few of his favorite mall stops are Holt Renfrew and Simons. Holt Renfrew has all your design needs covered, even when it comes to window shopping and having a fun day while trying on your favorite jacket you saw in an Instagram ad, he says.
He likes Simons because of its varied selection for men. It’s so refreshing to have a store that has such a great selection of fashionable men’s clothing that caters to different age groups.
Born and raised in Mississauga, Arnieri was the guest of honor at the city’s first fashion week in 2018.
ERIN TABLIZO
Since graduating from college, Arnieri has been pleasantly surprised to see Mississauga launch her own fashion week. In 2018, I was blessed to be a guest of honor and open the show by sharing my journey as a fashion designer and the struggle and success I endured while building my brand, he said.
He was thrilled to see other local design talent there too. It was an opportunity to see young people in my community show the same love and passion that I have for designing clothes.
In 2019, Arnieri was able to show off some of the pieces from her Spice Girls-inspired collection at a fashion show hosted by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival at Square One. It was such a great energy, and it was great to see the Mississauga community come out and support this event, he recalls.
When he’s not imagining fashion in his workspace or browsing other Square One designers, Arnieri enjoys getting out into nature, whether in Streetsvillenot far from his home, or near the Mississaugas waterfront in Port credit.
There are over 500 parks in the city, many of which are filled with flowers and trees that come alive when the weather warms up. Arnieris’ favorite is Streetsville Memorial Park, where the hell is heading for a long walk. There are beautiful walking paths in Streetsville Memorial Park. It’s also a great place for a morning run, he says.
The peaceful green space is an urban sanctuary with paths that meander and cross the Credit River, and provide excellent vantage points for viewing wildlife, such as ducks and geese. And when in the neighborhood, Anieri never misses an opportunity to satisfy a sweet craving by stopping at the Murphy’s Ice Cream.
I’ve been going there for as long as I can remember. It was a great place for my mom to take my sister and I when we had our vacation summers as kids, and now I love going there with friends, he says.
Arnieri has frequented Murphy’s Ice Cream in Port Credit since childhood. Her favorite taste? “Mint Chocolate Chips.”
PHOTO TAILOR JEEVAL
The ice cream shop is always packed and intimate, he says, but queuing is a fun part of the experience. You review everyone who leaves the store to determine what flavors you are going to get. What did everyone get? Double spoon? Waffle cone? There are so many great options. Arnieris go-to order: A double scoop of mint chocolate chips in a waffle cone. And if I’m feeling fun and spicy, I’ll go with pralines and cream, he says.
Port Credit’s waterfront trails are another favorite destination. You don’t even feel like you’re in a city when you’re there. You almost feel like you are somewhere by the ocean. It’s portable, like a nice little getaway, he says.
Hell go there to relax on a Sunday afternoon or to perfectly end a summer evening. Snug Harbor Seafood Bar & Grill is right on the water by the Port Credit Marinawith great views of the waterfront and Lake Ontario, a great spot to watch the boats go by and the sun’s rays hit the water at sunset.
He also recommends spending time Celebration Square, the city’s main gathering place in the heart of downtown. During the day it can be quiet, a gem practically hidden in plain sight where you can grab a coffee or a bite to eat. They have a nice little patio setup, and you can just hang out, says Arnieri.
There’s also the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Garden, where hell find a shady place to chat with friends or read. And the square is home to some striking public art, including the giant sculpture by Ilan Sandler The bookas well as Mississaugas’ own Walk of Fame, Line of legends.
Then in the evening, it changes. Arnieri loves to go there when there is an outdoor film screening. Bring your friends, grab a blanket, bring snacks, and if you don’t bring snacks, they always have local food trucks in the plaza, he says.
There are so many, it’s like, which one should I try?
Publicity report produced by Globe Content Studio with Tourism Mississauga.
|
