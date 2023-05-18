Fashion
SSU Men’s Golf rallies to win NCAA Regional Tournament by tiebreaker
In the darkness of Saturday night, the Sonoma State men’s golf team captured program history, winning the NCAA South Central/West regional title for the first time since 2010.
The regional team title, the third for SSU in program history, was decided in spectacular fashion at Foxtail North Golf Course in Rohnert Park. The Seawolves, who entered the final round 14 shots out of first place and sixth overall, shot five under par as a team to force a sudden-death playoff with Western Washington.
After tying the first two holes of the playoffs, the game was called for darkness and went to a tiebreaker, which was the combined total of scores from each uncounted score from all three rounds. After tabulating the scores, SSU was declared the winner by two strokes.
In the lead, Griffin Pace, senior, put together a career week. The Irvine native shot a four-under 68 in all three sets to claim the individual title at 12-under. It was the first time in his career that he went under par in all three rounds of a tournament. Additionally, he was the only player on the field to shoot under double-digit par.
Jules Lavigne shot two under par for the tournament to tie for eighth, Alec Padilla shot eight over to tie for 52nd, Colin Huang scored a 12 over to tie for 76th and Aidan Oliver completed the scoring with 17-over par, tied for 92nd.
Keep an eye out for an article on SSU men’s golf this weekend.
SSU, which is ranked No. 10 in the nation in Division II, will now move on to the NCAA Division II National Championship at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio, where they will face 19 other teams for a national title.
All-Region Honors for SSU Softball
The accolades keep rolling in for Sonoma State softball star Anna Zoia-Buescher.
The junior outfielder and former Montgomery High and Santa Rosa Junior College was named NCAA Division II All-West Region Player of the Year, becoming the first player in program history to win the price. She was also named to the first-team All-West region along with teammates Jordyn Martinez and Giana Hays. Freshman pitcher Charlie Johnson was named to the second team.
Zoia-Buescher was also named California Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Year for helping lead SSU to its first-ever regular-season conference title. She, along with the other first-team winners, are now eligible for All-American honors, which will be released in the coming weeks.
SSU wrapped up its season last week with a first-round exit from the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Seawolves finished the year 35-15 overall and ranked 16th in the nation.
Fonoti wins honors from all regions
SSU Baseball also earned an All-West Region selection in junior pitcher Tanner Fonoti, who earned an honorable mention.
Fonoti finished the year strong, becoming one of SSU’s top pitchers. He won four games during a streak where the Seawolves won seven of eight. He finished the year with a 2.43 ERA, second-best in the conference and 6-3 overall.
Bomarito makes the NCAAs
SSU freshman distance star Gianna Bomarito added another historic achievement to her ever-growing list this week when she was selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado next week.
Bomarito will compete in the 10,000 meter race and is the first SSU athlete to reach national championships since 2006.
Bomarito set several school records this year in track and cross country. She won the conference title in the 10k at the CCAA championships a few weeks ago, becoming the first 10k conference champion in program history and the first conference champion in all events since 2002.
The women’s 10k final is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
Yesou can contact editor Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or [email protected] On Twitter @JustGusPD.
|
