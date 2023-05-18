Fashion
Adidas under fire for biological male models women’s style swimwear
At the time, Davies described Mulvaney’s use of bra promotion as a kick in the teeth for women.
This week, beer brand Miller Lite defended its pro-women ad following a conservative backlash.
The beer brand released an ad celebrating Women’s History Month with comedian Ilana Glazer condemning Miller and other beer brands’ past use of scantily clad women to sell their products.
Conservative commentator Clay Travis described both Budweiser and Miller Lite as broken in response to the ads, saying they had no idea who was actually consuming their products.
The swimsuit is sold in the women’s section of the Adidas US website with women’s clothing sizes.
Adidas’ UK website says the swimsuit is sold under its gender-neutral UniteFit sizing system, which is created based on different body types, shapes and sizes, instead of gender norms and standards.
The company advises which size to buy for customers who usually buy men’s or women’s sizes.
Rich Mnisi, the designer, said: In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner child and express to the world how the LGBTQ+ alliance can create a legacy of love.
Unifying these themes through my own visual language and iconic adidas performance and lifestyle pieces is a powerful combination, making the collection a symbol of self-acceptance and LGBTQ+ advocacy.
I hope this lineup inspires LGBTQ+ allies to speak up more for the queer people they love and not leave them to fight for acceptance alone.
Gender politics aside, isn’t it time men’s swimwear got an upgrade?
by Stephen Doig, Menswear Style Editor
Let’s leave gender politics for a little fashion relief.
Aside from the new adidas ad featuring someone wearing what would traditionally be a women’s swimwear, the world of men’s swimwear has seen choppy waters over the past century and beyond.
Maybe the rise of an entirely genderless swimwear line isn’t a bad thing.
Curious how a swimsuit on someone who identifies as a man might look, is a pair of neon budgie smugglers around the all-inclusive pool really any better? I know which one I prefer to take my eyes off the breakfast buffet.
In a way, it’s no surprise that a genderless swimsuit has arrived, since societal changes have always ruled the way men hit the beach. No gentleman worthy of his stove hat would ever have graced the seafronts of Brighton or Eastbourne in anything but a Victorian-era knitted onesie swimsuit, modestly cutting at the thighs lest those white hams milky don’t faint ladies, and buttoned up to the collar. In the United States, laws in some states dictate that it cannot be more than 4 inches above the knee. It was a men’s swimsuit; the only difference from the Adidas version is the low-cut nature of the neckline and crotch (I believe we can still use that term today).
Trunks as we know them didn’t come into being until 1937, when Olympic Weissmuller – better known as Tarzan – was hired to model the new line of tiny trunks from New York brand BVD. Even with the invention, smaller men’s shorts didn’t become ubiquitous until the 1950s, dwindling dramatically in the 1970s – see the shots of German tourists in their tiny banana hammocks.
Fortunately, men’s swimwear has mellowed somewhat and there’s a booming market for well-made, well-fitting swim shorts with real design behind them, thanks to brands such as Orlebar Brown, Vilebrequin and Frescobol Carioca. A men’s swimsuit is obviously unconventional, but not all men are happy to show off their chest. Bar underwear is the most intimate item a person can wear, so by dint of revealing the nature of their body, swimsuits and variants for both genders have always shocked.
Maybe in 100 years we won’t be afraid to dress up sexless with pina coladas at the beach club? And no matter how people in the countryside identify themselves, I think they look pretty darn good.
