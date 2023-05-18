Angelina Jolie Unveils New Sustainability-Focused Fashion Company









CNN

—

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has become the latest celebrity to announce her own fashion label with the launch of Atelier Jolie. The Oscar-winning actor announced the new fashion venture in a job on Instagram on Wednesday. I’m starting something new today, a collective where everyone can create, Jolie wrote. Atelier Jolie is a place where creatives can collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world, she added. This stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and fabricators I have worked with over the years, a desire to use the high quality vintage hardware and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression. The brand also has its own Instagram account, and a job provides a more detailed explanation of its purpose. Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their efforts to democratize the fashion industry, giving customers access to a collective of up-and-coming designers and master craftsmen, it reads. There will also be an inclusive online resource for finding apparel makers, using dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose. And a statement on the company’s website emphasizes diversity. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprentices for refugees and other talented and underappreciated groups, with skill-based positions of dignity, it reads. And by working with artisans and designers around the world, we hope to help share their rich cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses. Jolie is well known for her interest in humanitarian and human rights issues. She worked with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, for more than two decades and served as Special Envoy from 2012 to December 2022. And Jolie, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the 1999 film Girl, Interrupted, is the latest in a long line of celebrities to launch her own brand. Rihannas Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, SKKN by Kim (Kardashian) and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga are just a few examples in the beauty space, while Travis Barker owns Barker Wellness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/angelina-jolie-atelier-jolie-brand-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos