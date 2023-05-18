Fashion
DoD schools roll out new ‘gender neutral’ dress code for students
Yoga pants are fine, but not cropped tops that don’t cover the tummy. Hats are now allowed indoors, but the brim cannot cover a student’s face. This advertising Grizzly T-shirt tobacco or embossed with a cheeky finger at the Establishment? Still not allowed inside a Ministry of Defense educational activity school.
The military school system, known as DoDEA, has announced a new “gender neutral” student dress code which officials say standardizes the rules across the system and does not prohibit students from “expressing themselves in their style of dress or grooming, or discriminating against them” if they comply.
The dress code will go into effect at all 160 DoDEA schools in the system, including the United States, Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Pacific and Europe, beginning July 1.
The new rules, first reported by Stars and Stripes, require students to be dressed primarily from the shoulders to mid-thigh. They must wear tops with sleeves – no tank tops or spaghetti straps unless attending an official school-sponsored event; sturdy, non-see-through garments that “fully cover the top and bottom from armpit to mid-thigh”; and safety shoes, including open-toed shoes with a strap on the heel.
They will no longer need to measure the distance between their hem or shorts and their knees. But miniskirts and short shorts still won’t be allowed, given that most don’t come close to mid-thigh.
The new rules were designed to provide a “safe and orderly environment that promotes respect for learning and a common identity,” according to DoDEA’s announcement on its website.
Will Griffin, DoDEA Public Affairs Officer, said they provide a consistent dress code across all schools that is easily understood by students, parents, teachers and administrators.
“We have a highly mobile student population that moves from public school districts to our districts, from outside our districts to public schools, and from one DoDEA school to another, so having a fair dress code for all students and consistent in our system, and also aligns with what we see across the country, just makes life easier for our students and parents,” Griffin said.
Prior to the publication of the uniform dress code, many schools had their own versions based on a disparate set of rules. For example, in some facilities, tank tops or halters were prohibited while they were permitted elsewhere. Some were specifically about what boys or girls could or could not wear and were tailored to clothing.
Now boys and girls can rock ripped jeans and wear hats on days when their hair is “meh”.
The new set of rules will accommodate style changes and personal tastes while ensuring clothing isn’t a distraction, Griffin said.
“The purpose of a student dress code, really, is to support an educational environment that is conducive to learning,” he said.
There are a few things that remain prohibited, according to the DoDEA. These include clothing containing language or images promoting violence, drugs, alcohol or tobacco; swear words; illegal items or activities; or any image, language or logo that could be construed as pornographic, obscene or derogatory to any group based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability or religion.
And bedroom slippers are not allowed unless authorized by the school administrators for some reason or a fun day.
The dress code was developed by DoDEA’s Education Policy Division, in conjunction with its Civil Rights Steering Committee, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion experts. The group solicited feedback from students, parents, school management and teachers, attracting 467 comments which were used to revise the dress code.
The process took about a year, according to Griffin.
“There has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the opportunity to provide feedback, especially from our students,” Griffin said.
Schools can always request exceptions by submitting a form to their district superintendents explaining the need for an exemption in their environment.
According to the DoDEA, students who violate the dress code may be subject to corrective action, such as being removed from class and counseled, made to cover the offending garment, asked to change, or subject to other disciplinary action if it is justified.
— Patricia Kime can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @patriciakime.
|
