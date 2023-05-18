A post-pandemic world leads to a revival of new fashion

Left: Rachel G. Wilson models her wardrobe staples: a white tank top, black skirt and cowgirl boots. (Photo courtesy of Rachel G. Wilson), center: Gabriela Roselen wears white denim pants with a purple butterfly detail from her custom line launching this summer. (Photo courtesy of Gabriela Roselen), right: Steven Sweet Ruth turned a talent for sewing into a career in fashion design. Ruth and two models show clothes from the line. (Photo courtesy of Steven Sweet Ruth)

LOS ANGELES Whether it’s binge-watching Tiger King, trying out a new TikTok dance, or reaching for toilet paper, consumers have survived coronavirus quarantines. But all sorts of fads have been put on hold.

Today, the rebound of life in the COVID-19 bunker has become a renaissance of personal style and self-expression.

Fashionistas ditched their pandemic sweatpants and hoodies. Returning to society, they embraced chic colors like lavender, sunny yellow and cool-toned trendy pink. They ditched elaborate prints like plaid and paisley, while adding rock details like tassels, ruffles and lace to their wardrobe.

The women wear dresses with bold cutouts and sport black leather boots. Others are going back to basics and stocking their closets with wardrobe essentials. Think of the little black dress, the white blouse or the blue jeans.

For many, experts say the pandemic has brought about a fashion reset, a shift from overdone looks to greater sophistication.

I’ve seen so many designers and brands come out of it, Gabriela Roselen, a New York-based fashion designer, said of the pandemic. It is as if beautiful flowers were growing in a weedy garden.

A Legacy of Pandemic Life: More and more people are getting inspired by TikTok’s fashion.

When I think back to quarantine, the first thing that comes to mind is TikTok. I spent so much more time there and started getting more and more interested in fashion, said Rachel G. Wilson, an Instagram lifestyle influencer based in Los Angeles. In the beginning, I wore a lot of trendy pieces that were super popular. Over time, I started to have a better sense of what I liked about myself.

Others have noticed this trend towards personalization.

Everyone now has their own form of identity, said Shifteh Shahbazian, wardrobe stylist and fashion show production expert. Before the pandemic, you walked around Los Angeles and saw excessive makeup or intense outfits. But afterwards, it was like everyone listened to his inner soul.

The return of early 2000s fashion was a trend that few could have expected. As people rummaged through their closets during quarantine, they emerged with Y2K-era icons such as baguette style handbags, velor tracksuits And UGG Boots. But the nostalgia trend didn’t stop at Y2K. The fashion scene has seen the return of ballet-inspired women’s wear like frilly dresses and ballet slippers or other genres like the macabre gothic look.

Since the dawn of time, fashion history has repeated itself. We would have eventually seen the return of these styles, but the pandemic has helped to speed up the process. The nostalgic feel of old trends comforted us during a chaotic and oblivious time, Shahbazian said.

The pandemic has also launched careers in fashion.

Steven Sweet Ruth, a 20-year-old fashion student at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, has turned a sewing hobby into a career.

In 2019, I stopped fighting my identity and came out to my family as non-binary. It allowed me to play with clothes and try androgynous styles. But when the pandemic hit, I found my personal identity in fashion, Ruth said. I refined my aesthetic and found my voice in the industry.

Ruth is part of the Advanced Studies in Fashion Design program and participated in the Debut Runway 2023 show as a designer. FIDM selects 12 students each year for the advanced program, where they are tasked with creating their fashion line with over 16 clothing items.

Javier Berrelez discovered his passion for fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic. Berrelez transitioned from streetwear like cargo pants and Nike-branded t-shirts to more timeless pieces like cowboy boots and leather pants. Berrelez recently completed a journalism degree from the University of Arizona and hopes to begin her fashion career as a model in Los Angeles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given many people a new sense of self.

Bianca Rodriguez hosts WhatNewYorkWears, a collaborative creative space on TikTok and YouTube that posts everyday fashion from people in New York.

Before the pandemic, my style was very suited to what I thought stood out, no matter how comfortable or structured the materials were. But post-pandemic, I like to play around with loose, comfortable clothes and dress them in whatever feels most appealing to me, she said.

For fashion designer Roselen, the COVID-19 pandemic was the nudge she needed in the right direction. During quarantine, Roselen began designing her custom denim line, which will launch this summer. Roselen is part of Spicie, a New York brand that focuses on futuristic crochet designs.

For her, the quarantines represented an opportunity for change.

After the pandemic, everything started to come full circle, she said.