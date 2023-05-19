Fashion
Vanderbilt earns ticket to NCAA championships, places second at Auburn Regional – The Vanderbilt Hustler
The Commodores qualified for the NCAA championships for the ninth straight year this week.
From May 15-17, the Vanderbilt Commodores competed with 12 other schools at the 54-hole NCAA Auburn Regional. The top five teams from the Auburn Regional have qualified for the NCAA Championships, which will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament will begin on May 26.
Entering the tournament, the Commodores were ranked No. 1 nationally by Golfstat, Golfweek, and in the GCAA Coaches Poll. Vanderbilt’s brilliant play continued this week at the NCAA Auburn Regional, as the Commodores shot an even par 268. That score put Vanderbilt in second place, which was good enough for Vanderbilt to earn a ticket to the NCAA championships for the ninth consecutive year.
It’s really hard to believe [qualifying for the NCAA Championships for the ninth straight year], head coach Scott Limbaugh told the Hustler. I think it shows a ton of consistency from many current and former players. This regional week is not easy, so yes it is something that I find really cool. It also makes me feel old!
In the first round on Monday, Vanderbilt was led by a 1-under 71 from SEC Player of the Year Gordon Sargent. Sargent was followed by Matthew Riedel, Reid Davenport and William Moll. Sargent was the only Commodore to score under par, and Vanderbilt was tied for fifth at 294 with two more rounds to go.
Tuesday was a monumental day for the Commodores as Vanderbilt took fourth place late in the inning. Thanks in large part to three Vanderbilt student-athletes (Riedel, Moll and Sherwood) shooting par or better and Reid Davenport posting a 1 of 73, the Commodores had a great opportunity to qualify for the championships. the NCAA on Wednesday. Moll led the team with six birdies that day.
I thought it was a really good game of team golf today, Limbaugh said. It is so important, on days like today, to have everyone in turn and to fight. Cole gave us a good early start, which was important because we’re a different team when he plays with that kind of attitude. Matthew and William responded very well after a few early bogeys and both did a great job of staying patient and allowing the good golf to happen. Reid was really solid all day and did a lot of good things in his game. Gordon played better than his score, and we know he’ll be there tomorrow.
On Vanderbilts’ final day of competition, Sargent posted a 4-under 68. After scoring a disappointing 75 on Tuesday, Sargent recorded eight birdies in his spectacular round on Wednesday. The sophomore phenom is No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. According to Coach Limbaugh, Sargent has an exceptional ability to lock in and not be denied.
The Commodores had a strong final round, scoring a remarkable 4 under 284. That strong performance catapulted Vanderbilt into second place in the tournament with an even par of 864. Vanderbilt came within a stroke of the Auburn Tigers.
I’m so proud of this team! said Limbaugh. We played our worst nine holes of the year to start this regional and instead of panicking they decided to fight the good fight. Outsiders might think it’s easy, but it’s just not easy.
Vanderbilt enters the NCAA championships with more regular season team titles (6) than any other Vanderbilt men’s golf team has ever had. Additionally, the Commodores have experience in NCAA championships, having traveled to semi-final in 2022 and the quarter-final in 2021. Vanderbilt hopes to add to his already impressive resume this season by adding his first national championship in program history. The Commodores will have a quick turnaround and travel to Scottsdale on Monday to acclimate to the weather.
It’s fun to see a lot of different guys step in throughout the year, Limbaugh said. We had seven guys who played exceptional golf. I’m having a great time with this team and I know they believe in each other.
