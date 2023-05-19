Fashion
How Australia’s fashion industry plans to become more sustainable
Fashion fever has hit Sydney, with designers from across the country showcasing their lines during Australian Fashion Week.
But behind the glamorous scenes and business opportunities of the country’s fashion event of the year, the industry is under pressure to change the way it operates.
“I believe the fashion industry is at breaking point,” Leila Naja Hibri, chief executive of the Australian Fashion Council, told The Drum.
“It’s because of how we produce, design, consume and recirculate or not recirculate clothes.
“We have a big clothing waste problem.”
More than 220,000 tons of clothes end up in landfill every year
A report by the council found that on average Australians buy 56 new clothes a year and over 220,000 tonnes of clothes end up in landfill.
To address this, the Australian Fashion Council is teaming up with Charitable Recycling Australia, Queensland University of Technology, sustainable resource use and climate action NGO WRAP to create the National Apparel Product Stewardship Program.
The program is funded by a $1 million grant from the federal government.
“Our goal is to fundamentally transform our industry, and to do that, we need to work together,” says Naja Hibri.
“No one can transform an industry into a circular economy by 2030 if we work alone as silos of business or government or individuals or consumers.”
In fashion, the “circular economy” refers to the practice of reusing clothes and recycling old fabrics to create new designs.
This is the purpose of the new regime, which will also help to inform consumers about their role in the transition.
The Australian Fashion Council wants brands to voluntarily join the program and take responsibility for the release they create.
He also recommended that a 4% tax per garment be implemented in the near future to enforce sustainable practices.
“Fashion is all about creativity and we don’t want to stop that,” says Ms. Naja Hibri.
“But I think it’s gotten to a point where it’s just volume without considering quality.”
Local designers are already implementing sustainable practices
Sustainable business models have, however, already been adopted by some mid to high-end Australian fashion designers, such as Sydney-based designer Bianca Spender.
She has set key sustainability goals within her brand, particularly around fabric.
“We started out using dead stock fabric,” Spender said.
This is fabric that has been over-ordered or over-stocked, and the person who originally purchased it decided they did not want it
“There were these huge stocks [of dead stock] building that was often set on fire or landfilled,” she says.
“I’m not just going to see how these fabrics fit into my range. Instead, I’m going to just start with unused fabrics.
“I love being creative, but it will only make sense if it’s sustainable.”
Loading Instagram content
Spender hails the National Clothing Stewardship Scheme, which will launch in July 2024, but she says achieving “circularity” will require a range of approaches.
“There are huge pieces of education, huge reforms [needed],” she says.
“We really don’t have any manufacturing capacity to recycle textiles on a large scale in Australia.”
Consumers also need to get involved in reducing fashion waste
Beyond what brands and creators are doing, the industry believes that consumer engagement and a shift in consumer mindset are needed for the program to succeed.
“I think it goes back to the values of a society, and I think there is unfortunately this superficiality about what I wear, what people think of me,” Ms Naja Hibri said.
“Rather than what do I need, what makes me feel good, we have to ask ourselves, how can fashion really be a force for good rather than a force for evil?”
