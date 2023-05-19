Fashion
Katie Holmes finds a new way to kill a printed spring dress
Does anyone do it better than Kate Holmes? Cinema, television, theater and, of course, fashion! The multi-talented actress happens to be one of our biggest inspirations when it comes to creating the wardrobe of our dreams. Whether she’s on the red carpet or photographed on the streets of New York, we know she’ll always be impressed.
Unsurprisingly, many of Holmes’ most stylish pieces are designer, which makes them a bit overpriced if they weren’t in splurge mode. That’s why we tend to think of them as a starting point. If we look just far enough, we know how to find love something similar with a much better price!
Get the Zattcas Bohemian Puff Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress for only $38 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.
Holmes was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on Monday, May 15, wearing ultra-trendy clothes Adidas Samba sneakers (good luck getting your hands on those bad boys!) and the Yuliana dress by Szane, a pretty but expensive choice that will set you back $220. It is a patchwork midi dress with delicate and small flowers in different colors, diamond shapes and more.
We searched until we found a dress with a similar look and feel and, most importantly, the same boho-chic vibe. We didn’t want just any ordinary floral print. We wanted a dress like Holmes that challenges the status quo for spring. We found a bunch of great choices listed below, but this tiered Zattcas dress was the main attraction. The abstract botanical print is, quite simply, a chefs kiss!
Shop more unique printed spring dresses we love:
