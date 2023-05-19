A place for creative people





Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock It’s official! Angelina Jolie confirmed the launch of her new fashion venture. The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, to announce Atelier Jolie. I’m starting something new today a collective where everyone can create, Maleficent star wrote. L’Atelier Jolie is a place where creatives can collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. Jolie explained that the project was inspired by her appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I have worked with over the years. The label also pays homage to California natives’ passion for sustainability, as Atelier Jolie will use high-quality vintage materials and doll fabrics that are already available, she explained. THE Eternals The star shared that she also hopes the collective will be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression. She added: I look forward to developing this with you. More soon. In the post, Jolie tagged the official Instagram account of Atelier Jolie, which indicates Coming Fall 2023 in his biography. The account also posted a quote from the Salt star, which read, I’m building a place for creatives to collaborate A place to have fun. To create your own designs freely. In an additional statement, the brand shared, Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their efforts to democratize the fashion industry, giving customers access to a collective of up-and-coming designers and master craftsmen. Additionally, the company will provide online resources to find apparel manufacturers, using dead stock and select vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose. We Weeklyreported there in March that Jolie registered under the Atelier Jolie brand as a goods and services company in May 2022 in Los Angeles. The documents, which were obtained by Us, revealed that the company will offer jewelry, handbags and apparel as well as linens, bedding, bath accessories and other home decor projects. . The story continues Over the years, the Wanted actress has dazzled We with her classic but sexy style. On the red carpet, Jolie opts for flattering dresses from major fashion houses. At Eternals first at the 16th Rome Film Festival in October 2021, Jolie was a metallic dream in a Versace dress. The floor-length outfit, which was custom-made for her, featured a strapless neckline, cinched waist and ruched details on the skirt. The silver fabric clung to his physique, giving him a statuesque look. Most recently, Jolie attended a state dinner with President Joe Biden at the White House in April, wearing a whimsical ivory gown that featured a plunging neckline and flowing silhouette. She paired the piece with a cream-colored blazer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/angelina-jolie-confirms-fashion-venture-111111728.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos