Kissing Our Lovers Romantically May Not Be The Fashion We Thought It Was: ScienceAlert

A new deep dive into the history of mankind’s romantic kisses has revealed that lip-locking has a more complex history than some researchers have suggested.

While smooching is not a human-only pastime, not all cultures do it, leading to speculation about the behavior emerging in some localities before spreading as the latest dance craze.

According to Assyriologist Troels Pank Arbll from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and biologist Sophie Lund Rasmussen from the University of Oxford in the UK, suggestions that kissing originated in some places like India before spread the fashion elsewhere are not supported by the largest basin. of evidence.

He was generally accepted for some time that the first written record of romantic kisses comes from Hindu Vedic Sanskrit texts, dated to around 3,500 years ago. The late anthropologist Vaughn Bryant used this representation suggest that Alexander the Great’s generals may have brought the fashion back with them after their conquest of Punjab in 326 BCE.

Yet even if this were the case, Arbll and Rasmussen point out that the earliest known record of the romantic phrase dates back around 4,500 years in Egypt and Mesopotamia, at least 1,000 years before it appeared in Vedic Sanskrit scriptures.

Similarly, a paper published last year speculated that the rise of herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1), the pathogen responsible for cold sores, could help trace the cultural transmission of the disease. kiss about 5,000 years ago.

“Evidence indicates that kissing was a common practice in ancient times, potentially representing a continuing influence on the spread of orally transmitted microbes, such as HSV-1,” Arbll and Rasmussen write in their article.

“It therefore seems unlikely that kissing emerged as an immediate behavioral adaptation in other contemporary societies, inadvertently accelerating disease transmission.”

The history of the romantic kiss is difficult to untangle, and experts disagree on whether it’s learned or instinctive. We know that kissing is certainly not unique to humans; bonobos and chimpanzees kiss. On the other hand, previous research has shown that romantic kisses are not universal in humans. This same research also found that the more socially complex a culture is, the more its people engage in romantic kissing.

While adults may kiss their children, the act of adults kissing for pure pleasure is often harder to decipher in historical records. According to Arbll and Rasmussen, references to romantic kisses can be found in early Sumerian texts from 2500 BCE, described in connection with erotic acts, with particular emphasis on the lips.

“In ancient Mesopotamia, which is the name of the first human cultures that existed between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in present-day Iraq and Syria, people wrote in cuneiform script on clay tablets. Many thousands of these tablets of clay have survived to this day, and they contain clear examples that kissing was considered part of romantic intimacy in ancient times, just as kissing could be part of friendships and relationships with people. family members”, Arbl says.

“Therefore, kissing should not be seen as a custom that originated exclusively in one region and spread from there, but rather appears to have been practiced in multiple ancient cultures over many millennia.”

It’s possible that kisses have been around for a lot longer, too. An article from 2017 Digging into the genomic data of oral bacteria found in the mouths of Neanderthals, it was discovered that there was a transfer of certain oral microbes between humans and Neanderthals around 126,000 years ago. It’s far from tangible proof of sexy kisses, but it’s not nothing either.

Prehistoric sculptures of 11,000 years ago in the Middle East and Neolithic in Malta up to 5,000 years ago also appear to depict people kissing while engaging in erotic acts.

That’s not to say kissing hasn’t historically played a role in the spread of disease. It probably was. Arbll and Rasmussen note that medical texts from ancient Mesopotamia detail a disease that closely resembles HSV-1, which today affects some 3.7 billion people worldwide.

“It is interesting to note some similarities between the disease known as bushanu in ancient medical texts from Mesopotamia and the symptoms caused by herpes simplex infections,” he says. “Bu’shanu disease was mainly localized in or around the mouth and throat, and symptoms included blisters in or around the mouth, which is one of the prominent signs of herpes infection .”

Yet the authors point out the differences between the interpretation of the disease in the past and the way we perceive it today, which means that researchers must be careful when using ancient medical texts to trace other cultural practices.

This combined evidence makes it difficult to interpret kissing as having a significant role in the rise of a particular disease or strain of disease, based on the records we currently have. That’s not to say the kiss never played a role, but investigating that role should be a collaborative effort involving a variety of experts.

“The debate on the kiss as a vector of disease transmission” researchers write“illustrates the benefits of an interdisciplinary approach to producing a holistic representation of historical disease transmission through social interactions.”

Their article was published in Science.