Trans girl told not to wear dress for Mississippi graduation, lawsuit claims





A Mississippi school district is refusing to let a transgender girl wear a dress and heeled shoes with her graduation cap and gown for high school graduation this weekend, her family said in a federal lawsuit against the district. The lawsuit filed Thursday demands that the Harrison County School District allow the 17-year-old to wear whatever she wants as she and her classmates graduate from Harrison Central High School on Saturday. The teenager is listed in court documents by her initials, LB The lawsuit said LB wore dresses to classes and extracurricular events throughout high school, including a prom last year. Harrison Central principal Kelly Fuller told LB and her parents on May 9 that the Mississippi Gulf Coast school would require LB to follow a dress code requiring male students to wear white shirts, slacks black shoes and black shoes for graduation, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the family. The dress code says girls must wear white dresses. Fuller said the request to meet with LB about the dress code was prompted by Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King, who called to ask what transgender students wore until they got their diploma, according to the lawsuit. King told the teen’s mother in a phone call that LB had to wear pants, socks and shoes like a boy, “and King repeatedly misinterpreted LB as a boy, the statement said. ‘ACLU in a press release. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden scheduled a hearing Friday on the family’s request for a temporary restraining order against the school district. Harrison County School Board attorney Wynn Clark declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday. I haven’t read their entire complaint, Clark told The Associated Press. The AP left phone messages Thursday with Fuller and King about the lawsuit, which says LB should not face discriminatory and unequal treatment. My graduation is meant to be a time of pride and celebration and school officials want to make it a time of humiliation and shame, LB said in the press release. The clothes I have chosen are completely appropriate for the ceremony and the superintendents’ objections are totally unfair to me, my family and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as I am, not as someone else wants me to be. The lawsuit said LB experienced all aspects of her high school career as a girl. LB should focus on celebrating this milestone alongside their peers; however, this targeted attack by Harrison County School District leaders seeks to deprive her of her right to celebrate the occasion as herself, said McKenna Raney-Gray, staff attorney for the ACLU of Mississippi. By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

