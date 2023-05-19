ACLU challenges district dress code for trans youth at graduation





The ACLU sued the Harrison County School District for its refusal to allow a transgender student to wear a dress at her graduation ceremony. The student, referred to as LB in the ACLU press release, was openly transgender throughout her high school career and her gender is known to classmates and teachers at Harrison Central High School, according to court documents. . The compositionInot also says that throughout her high school career, she frequently and consistently wore dresses, skirts, and traditionally feminine clothing and accessories to school and school-sponsored events and activities, without issue or repercussion . Harrison Central High School Principal Kelly Fuller called LB at the office last week to ask what she planned to wear for graduation, according to the complaint. When told that LB was planning to wear a dress, Fuller replied that she couldn’t and that she would have to wear what the boys were wearing, adding that this conversation was prompted by the county superintendent of Harrison, Mitchell King, calling the school and asking which transgender students would carry through to graduation. My graduation is meant to be a time of pride and celebration and school officials want to make it a time of humiliation and shame, LB said in an ACLU press release. The clothes I have chosen are completely appropriate for the ceremony and the superintendents’ objections are totally unfair to me, my family and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as I am, not as someone else wants me to be. In a conversation between King and LB’s mother, Samantha Brown, it was communicated that if LB wore a dress to the ceremony, she would not be allowed to attend. The lawsuit alleges gender discrimination as a violation of constitutional rights and federal law, specifically Title IX, the First Amendment’s Free Speech Clause, and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The temporary restraining order asks the court to restrain the district from taking action for alleged non-compliance with its graduation dress code policies. The Harrison County School District did not respond to a request for comment at press time. According to the press release, the district took no steps to verify the planned outfits of other students. Harrison Central High School graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. Republish this story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

