Angelina Jolie Launches Sustainability-Focused Fashion Brand | Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Launches Sustainability-Focused Fashion Brand
Angelina Jolie launches , a fashion brand focused on sustainability. The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on May 17 to announce Atelier Jolie. L’Atelier Jolie is a place where creatives can collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world, Angelina Jolie, via Instagram. Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their efforts to democratize the fashion industry, giving customers access to a collective of up-and-coming designers and master craftsmen, Angelina Jolie, via Instagram. There will also be an inclusive online resource for finding apparel makers, using dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody Angelina Jolie’s personal creativity and purpose via Instagram. Atelier Jolie will also emphasize diversity. . We will bring together a diverse team, including apprentices for refugees and other talented and underappreciated groups, with skill-based positions of dignity through the Atelier Jolie website. And as we work with artisans and creators around the world, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses, through the Atelier Jolie website. Jolie is known for her humanitarian efforts. She has worked with the UN to help refugees for more than 20 years, CNN reports. . Other celebrities have launched their own brands including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Travis Barker and many more. Other celebrities have launched their own brands including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Travis Barker and many more. Other celebrities have launched their own brands including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Travis Barker and many more. Other celebrities have launched their own brands including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Travis Barker and many more. Other celebrities have launched their own brands including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Travis Barker and many more. Other celebrities have launched their own brands including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Travis Barker and many more.
