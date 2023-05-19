Ciara Defends Her ‘Vision’ Behind Sheer Evening Dress Vanity Fair





Ciara has never been afraid to show off her “Goodies”. And at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, the singer arrived wearing her most daring red carpet look yet: a completely sheer Dundas halter dress covered in crystals and layered with a matching embellished thong. When critics on social media called the nearly nude design “tasteless”, “desperate” and “embarrassing”, Ciara clapped back with “selective outrage” and to this day is supportive of her sexy style choice. “Rock [Dundas] has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he understands and knows the female body,” the “1, 2 Step” singer told LuisaViaRomas LVR magazine in a new cover obtained exclusively in advance by Page Six Style. The sparkly look put the singer’s “Goodies” on full display. MovieMagic Ciara stands behind the sexy style choice. CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Ciara stars on LuisaViaRoma’s new LVR magazine cover. Kat Irlin “I have an appreciation for the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment.” Ciara said she immediately “loved” the look when she spotted it on Dundas’ Fall 2023 runway, and was drawn to the “concept” of the cross-hatched crystals and sheer silhouette in particular. . “I pay attention to every detail,” she noted of her red carpet style picks. She showed off her stunning legs in a black LBD for her LVR cover shoot. Kat Irlin Even when wearing the riskiest dresses, Ciara pictured at the 2016 Grammys with hubby Russell Wilson still radiates confidence. Getty Images for NARS The couple, who paired up in turtlenecks at a Tom Ford show in 2020, often coordinate their looks on the red carpet. Getty Images While the mom-of-three always looks cool, calm and collected even in the skimpiest of styles, she told LVR she “can’t do it” without the help of her stylists “from confidence”, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn as well as “other confidants.” Ciara might just be talking about her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who she’s been known to coordinate clothes with for high-profile outings. “He always looks so good, I love those nights,” the Grammy winner said.

