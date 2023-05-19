What’s driving the men’s jewelry boom?

When Julia Lang launched her unisex jewelry brand in November 2020, the New York-based marketing veteran wanted to make a splash.

Instead of launching female models to showcase her heart-shaped earrings and pearl necklaces during the launch campaign, she turned the products on men. This turned out to be the recipe for success.

His label, Veert, quickly gained an audience, 90% of whom are men, including celebrities like Brad Pitt, The Weeknd, Steph Curry and American singer Miguel (who was in Veerts’ first campaign). Sales tripled last year and the brand recently added H. Lorenzo to a list of more than 15 retailers that includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Ssense, Kith and Selfridges.

Veert isn’t the only jewelry company to tap into the traditionally underserved male consumer group, which in recent months has driven a boom in menswear as a whole.

A number of brands and retailers have recently reported increased sales from men buying rings, bracelets and necklaces. Global sales for the category rose 9% year-on-year last year, according to Euromonitor, compared to the 4% growth achieved by the women’s category, which still dominates the overall jewelry market.

Luxury retailer Browns has reported triple-digit growth in men’s jewelery sales over the past three seasons, led by brands such as colored stone specialist Blue Burnham, Los Angeles hit Spinelli Kilcolli and the emerging British jewelry designer Shola Branson, according to buying director Ida Petersson.

In the United States and Europe, men’s jewelry assortments doubled in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021, with styles like pearl necklaces and pearl bracelets leading the way, up by 111 and 200% respectively, according to retail intelligence firm Edited.

What types of styles are popular among men?

Capitalizing on demand from the men’s side, retailers are now looking for products that meet their jewelry preferences. For example, while women’s assortments are dominated by yellow gold pieces, men’s preferences are silver and white gold, Petersson said.

Beaded bracelets and signet rings are two other popular pieces among brands. Brooches are another item that is quickly catching the eye of male consumers, shoppers say.

Younger brands, seeing the ever-increasing interest of male consumers in fine jewelry, are opening stores, while others are introducing lines of fashion jewelry at accessible prices to meet the unprecedented demand.

Why is the men’s jewelry category so in demand?

Experts say the success of the men’s jewelry category can be attributed to factors driving mainstream interest in menswear, such as the casualness of fashion and the blurring of gender codes.

A more fluid approach to masculinity, which has manifested itself in ready-to-wear for a number of seasons, is now changing the way men also look at jewelry, said Maxim De Turckheim, senior fine jewelry buyer. and watches at Mr Porter.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that early adopters of the trend are celebrities in all walks of culture, from red carpet regulars to top athletes.

Who are the fashion designers of men’s jewelry?

Timothe Chalamet and Lil Nas X, for example, pushed the once rigid boundaries of men’s clothing, including jewelry. Chalamet, for example, wore a Haider Ackerman halter top to the Venice Film Festival last year. Key to their outfits are their jeweled statement pieces: Chalamet frequently wore vintage Cartier rings and brooches, while Lil Nas X Lil Nas celebrated his birthday last year with a 30,000 diamond-encrusted manicure $.

Luxury brands enlist influential tastemakers as brand ambassadors. In March, Jimin of Korean supergroup BTS joined Tiffany as global brand ambassador, while Louis Vuitton tapped American rapper Kid Cudi to promote its unisex jewelry line Volt. Gucci chose Chinese actor Xiao Zhan in a recent jewelry campaign. (Chinese consumers are actually fueling the menswear boom, accounting for 37% of men’s jewelry sales last year, according to Euromonitor).

Many fine jewelry brands for men find loyal consumers and brand ambassadors in professional athletes who, for decades, have enjoyed having a blast on often ostentatious pieces. NBA star Ja Morant, for example, smiled at reporters at a press conference earlier this month, revealing a $30,000 diamond-encrusted grill designed by famed jeweler Johnny Dang.

Since 2012, UK-based jewelry designer Matthew Jones has created custom jewelry and watches for celebrities like Lionel Messi and other coveted athletes. Jones’ extensive collection of fine jewelry, which includes 12,500 diamond-encrusted blue-gem rings and 7,500 rose-gold pendants, makes up the bulk of her sales.

MJ Jones jewelry has found favor with high-profile clients including footballers like Tammy Abraham (pictured), Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. (MJ Jones)

But for sports fans who might not be able to afford flashy gemstones, Jones introduced a more accessible jewelry offering alongside its main line, MJ Jones, last year. Pieces start at 150 for a beaded bracelet, and the costume jewelry line has already helped boost the brand’s overall sales by 30% year-over-year in 2021.

We have now been able to reach many more people who have been fans of the brand and who know us through our sports star clientele, Jones said.

New York jeweler Greg Yuna is a top seller in the men’s jewelry category at Mr Porter, thanks in part to celebrity clients like Drake, Floyd Mayweather and J Balvin, as well as his extensive personal following on Instagram. At this month’s Met Gala, NBA star Russell Westbrook wore a pearl necklace paired with a custom Patek Philippe Nautilus watch designed by Yuna, adorned with diamonds and sapphires.

How are brands and retailers following the trend?

Retailers, meanwhile, have devised buying strategies that take into account the styles, stones and aesthetics favored by men, such as signet rings and silver tones, rather than relying on a counter of traditionally feminine jewelry.

The London company Shola Branson is increasingly approached by retailers keen on its jewelry, but more particularly for their men’s categories. (Courtesy)

Mr Porter is increasingly stocking brands that make mens-specific jewelry like Greg Yuna, Norwegian brand Tom Wood and bead bracelet specialist Shamballa Jewels rather than stocking men’s sized pieces from unisex brands. Tom Wood is one of Mr Porter’s top sellers thanks to his specialty in subtle silver pieces, De Turckheim said.

London demi-fine jewelry brand Missoma offers a full range of rings, necklaces and bracelets to male consumers on its online store.

Shola Branson, a fine jewelry line that makes pieces for both men and women, has also been approached by multi-brand retailers particularly interested in its men’s collection, the designer said. However, its e-commerce shop clientele remains predominantly female. Branson said he has no plans to increase his men’s assortment because he thinks today’s men feel comfortable buying women’s pieces.

To reach more consumers, Greg Yuna will open his first store this summer, on Manhattan Mulberry Street. MJ Jones is aiming for growth through a selection of wholesale partnerships for its costume jewelry, its founder said.

Many anticipate the trend to maintain relevance for years to come.

Men are definitely becoming a lot more expressive in how they dress and accessorize, Branson said. It’s not just about having a nice watch anymore.