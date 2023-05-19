How the film AlUla bridges fashion, film and the arts

Eva Herzigova (second from left), AlUla Film Ambassador on a trip to AlUla to learn more about … [+] fashion, cinema and the arts in the region. Photo credit: Film AlUla

Actress Katie Holmes announced today that she is starting to mentor Saudi actresses

It’s no secret that fashion and cinema are closely linked, even married. The two go hand in hand, from costume design to red carpet tailoring. And it’s also no secret that Saudi Arabia is booming in film and fashion. Spend a week in the Arab kingdom and you will see this seepage of creativity coming out of Arabia. This is largely due to the country’s openness, the fact that seventy percent of Saudi Arabia’s population is under the age of thirty, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Sauds’ 2030 initiative is bringing sweeping changes to a country once farm. Film AlUla is one such company leading Saudi Arabia, fashion and film.

The film industry is growing rapidly in the country and Film AlUla is growing with it. They are building a world-class specialty studio and digital creative hub complex. Recently, Film AlUla launched AlUla Creates, a platform that nurtures creativity, while creating opportunities for future generations in film, fashion and the arts.

The Creative AlUla platform supports the socio-economic development of AlUla with investments in employment, training and the creative arts, including fashion. They also ensure their work is sustainable by partnering with Eco-Age and the AlUlas Royal Commission on Sustainability program.

The launch is part of a year-long program that will allow exciting new filmmakers and creators to collaborate with leading industry professionals and access development funds to create and share their stories in the majestic landscape of AlUla with the world, says Film AlUla in notes.

The partnership with the British Fashion Council, Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani, as well as fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova, and Kloss Films founded Alec Maxwell, makes the whole initiative possible.

Mila Al Zahrani (second from left), actress Katie Holmes, Eva Herzigova and Film AlUla Executive … [+] Director Charlene Deleon-Jones during a panel discussion today about the new Creatives AlUla. Photo credit: Ally Portee

Today Film AlUla hosted a roundtable of inspiring women: Eva Herzigova, Mila Al Zahrani, actress Katie Holmes and Film AlUla Executive Director Charlene Deleon-Jones. The four discussed many topics relating to women, Saudi Arabia’s rich culture, fashion, challenges and mentorship. It was announced today that the Dawsons Creek And batman begins actress [Holmes] will become a mentor for Saudi actresses. I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to pursue their ambitions – so it gives me great joy to join the Film AlUla Creates program to support and empower women filmmakers in the region. I look forward to discovering the creativity these women have to offer and sharing their experience and perspectives behind the camera, Holmes said in notes. And, on the subject of fashion, Deleon-Jones and Herzigova had a lot to say.

Already what you see is that AlUla is a place where there are centuries of history with a lot of activity around arts, culture and fashion, and cinema and storytelling are aspects of art and culture, Deleon-Jones noted during the discussion. Fashion is a way to engage, to attract people who are interested in cinema, and it’s like a honeypot that also attracts other creative people.

AlUla Creates is a new project and I think it’s exciting for women. It’s woman to woman and were supporting their talents and abilities through this platform, Herzigova chimed.

Herzigova wore a dress by Saudi designer Arwa Alammari. Photo credit: Eva Herzigova

During this year at the Oscars, she wore a sleeveless burnt peach A-line dress, with a thigh-high slit by Saudi designer Arwa Alammari. We had ten days to get there, Herzigova said, but it gave Saudi designers a name. Visiting AlUla several times, Herzigova is drawn to the sustainability aspects of the designers, as well as the architecture and colors.

Equally moved by the region’s artisans, Herzigova visited craft schools, learning about embroidery, shapes and textiles. Saudi Arabia has enormous heritage and history. They are an ancient people and the power of women is passed on in their creations, she continued during a one-on-one chat with Forbes after the event.

Eva Herzigova in AlUla. Photo credit: Film AlUla

Now they don’t have to wear abayas anymore, now they can drive, so there’s a lot of important things to communicate to the world. Women wear pants in Saudi Arabia and they are powerful and very strong. They also have a great sense of aesthetics. It’s really about making it stand out. Coming from behind the iron curtain, [from former Czechoslovakia] I know what it’s like to have these questions asked of you: where are you from? Do people drive cars there? Yes! she exclaimed. There’s a real creative push going on in Arabia now, and it really is a beautiful part of the world.

As Deleon-Jones directs Film AlUla, she is careful to consider how all aspects of creativity play a role in filmmaking, especially fashion. We make sure to watch for up and coming trends: where are people hanging out, what kinds of classes are they taking, what kinds of competitions are going on? So that we can really identify locally who the fashionistas are. In cinema, fashion sets the tone so that viewers understand what the film is about. For us, it was about how to attract the best creatives, and with the best creatives, we often see a crossroads between the development of the screen sector and individual expression.

When asked what differentiates Saudi designers from non-Saudi designers, Deleon-Jones notes that there are many similarities around passion, but one of the things I like is that many Saudi designers draw on different influences that you wouldn’t see in New York or London.

Fashion in Arabia also shows itself in subtle ways, she continues. When you look down you see someone with Balenciaga or Dior sneakers with different color laces, or they have unique accessories, or women are tying their hijab in a different way, using cool fabric for it . You also see Saudis wearing stunning attire, stand out, look at me from the other side of the road. There is such a range but when you pay attention, no one is alike. There is also something unique with makeup. When I do makeup in Arabia, I say, oh my god, I look so much better, because there’s something very specific about the way the eyes are done.

Film AlUla understands how fashion, film and the arts are in a constant symbiotic relationship. And because Saudi Arabia is opening up rapidly and so many raw talents in the creative sectors are emerging, Film AlUla is able to give a platform and recognition to the talents of the country, showing the world how this kingdom is precious.