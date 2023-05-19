Fashion
How the film AlUla bridges fashion, film and the arts
Actress Katie Holmes announced today that she is starting to mentor Saudi actresses
It’s no secret that fashion and cinema are closely linked, even married. The two go hand in hand, from costume design to red carpet tailoring. And it’s also no secret that Saudi Arabia is booming in film and fashion. Spend a week in the Arab kingdom and you will see this seepage of creativity coming out of Arabia. This is largely due to the country’s openness, the fact that seventy percent of Saudi Arabia’s population is under the age of thirty, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Sauds’ 2030 initiative is bringing sweeping changes to a country once farm. Film AlUla is one such company leading Saudi Arabia, fashion and film.
The film industry is growing rapidly in the country and Film AlUla is growing with it. They are building a world-class specialty studio and digital creative hub complex. Recently, Film AlUla launched AlUla Creates, a platform that nurtures creativity, while creating opportunities for future generations in film, fashion and the arts.
The Creative AlUla platform supports the socio-economic development of AlUla with investments in employment, training and the creative arts, including fashion. They also ensure their work is sustainable by partnering with Eco-Age and the AlUlas Royal Commission on Sustainability program.
The launch is part of a year-long program that will allow exciting new filmmakers and creators to collaborate with leading industry professionals and access development funds to create and share their stories in the majestic landscape of AlUla with the world, says Film AlUla in notes.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The partnership with the British Fashion Council, Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani, as well as fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova, and Kloss Films founded Alec Maxwell, makes the whole initiative possible.
Today Film AlUla hosted a roundtable of inspiring women: Eva Herzigova, Mila Al Zahrani, actress Katie Holmes and Film AlUla Executive Director Charlene Deleon-Jones. The four discussed many topics relating to women, Saudi Arabia’s rich culture, fashion, challenges and mentorship. It was announced today that the Dawsons Creek And batman begins actress [Holmes] will become a mentor for Saudi actresses. I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to pursue their ambitions – so it gives me great joy to join the Film AlUla Creates program to support and empower women filmmakers in the region. I look forward to discovering the creativity these women have to offer and sharing their experience and perspectives behind the camera, Holmes said in notes. And, on the subject of fashion, Deleon-Jones and Herzigova had a lot to say.
Already what you see is that AlUla is a place where there are centuries of history with a lot of activity around arts, culture and fashion, and cinema and storytelling are aspects of art and culture, Deleon-Jones noted during the discussion. Fashion is a way to engage, to attract people who are interested in cinema, and it’s like a honeypot that also attracts other creative people.
AlUla Creates is a new project and I think it’s exciting for women. It’s woman to woman and were supporting their talents and abilities through this platform, Herzigova chimed.
During this year at the Oscars, she wore a sleeveless burnt peach A-line dress, with a thigh-high slit by Saudi designer Arwa Alammari. We had ten days to get there, Herzigova said, but it gave Saudi designers a name. Visiting AlUla several times, Herzigova is drawn to the sustainability aspects of the designers, as well as the architecture and colors.
Equally moved by the region’s artisans, Herzigova visited craft schools, learning about embroidery, shapes and textiles. Saudi Arabia has enormous heritage and history. They are an ancient people and the power of women is passed on in their creations, she continued during a one-on-one chat with Forbes after the event.
Now they don’t have to wear abayas anymore, now they can drive, so there’s a lot of important things to communicate to the world. Women wear pants in Saudi Arabia and they are powerful and very strong. They also have a great sense of aesthetics. It’s really about making it stand out. Coming from behind the iron curtain, [from former Czechoslovakia] I know what it’s like to have these questions asked of you: where are you from? Do people drive cars there? Yes! she exclaimed. There’s a real creative push going on in Arabia now, and it really is a beautiful part of the world.
As Deleon-Jones directs Film AlUla, she is careful to consider how all aspects of creativity play a role in filmmaking, especially fashion. We make sure to watch for up and coming trends: where are people hanging out, what kinds of classes are they taking, what kinds of competitions are going on? So that we can really identify locally who the fashionistas are. In cinema, fashion sets the tone so that viewers understand what the film is about. For us, it was about how to attract the best creatives, and with the best creatives, we often see a crossroads between the development of the screen sector and individual expression.
When asked what differentiates Saudi designers from non-Saudi designers, Deleon-Jones notes that there are many similarities around passion, but one of the things I like is that many Saudi designers draw on different influences that you wouldn’t see in New York or London.
Fashion in Arabia also shows itself in subtle ways, she continues. When you look down you see someone with Balenciaga or Dior sneakers with different color laces, or they have unique accessories, or women are tying their hijab in a different way, using cool fabric for it . You also see Saudis wearing stunning attire, stand out, look at me from the other side of the road. There is such a range but when you pay attention, no one is alike. There is also something unique with makeup. When I do makeup in Arabia, I say, oh my god, I look so much better, because there’s something very specific about the way the eyes are done.
Film AlUla understands how fashion, film and the arts are in a constant symbiotic relationship. And because Saudi Arabia is opening up rapidly and so many raw talents in the creative sectors are emerging, Film AlUla is able to give a platform and recognition to the talents of the country, showing the world how this kingdom is precious.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/allysonportee/2023/05/18/how-film-alula-is-bridging-fashion-film-and-the-arts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi leaves for Japan to attend G7 summit and hold business meeting
- Russian-Ukrainian War Latest: Zelensky Makes Surprise Appearance at G7 Summit in Japan
- Police decide to seek arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah In, fearing his side may destroy evidence
- 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Singles Championship Preview – Lauren Long
- How the film AlUla bridges fashion, film and the arts
- Chatgpt Stock Ideas: Google Bard, ChatGPT provides Stock Ideas. But should investors oppose AI?
- What is Junk Food? – ABC Sydney
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Japan to attend G7 summit in Hiroshima
- Zeenat Aman denounces an article claiming her mixed ethnicities | Bollywood
- Former Google exec warns AI will come to see humans as ‘scum’
- BYU Theater Unveils 2023-24 Performance Schedule | News, Sports, Jobs
- Michigan Football trending up for elite 2024 is running back