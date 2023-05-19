Bring coffee anywhere with the collaboration of Helinox and Cafe Kitsun





Set up your own café anywhere with a lightweight, high-end outdoor furniture collaboration by Helinox and Café Kitsun. When the monotony of life swallows up our time, we cling to the intoxicating desire to effect an escape. For some, it’s a sign to turn to the great outdoors for solace. Between home and work, a third space is crucial to break with an idle way of life and the collaboration creates this space for us is that between Helinox and Cafe Kitsun. Building on the foundation of the already existing Helinox CafChair and Caf Table, this adventure gear is now wrapped in the vibrant hue of the Cafe Kitsunes orange color scheme and branded logos. Helinox takes the multidimensional Paris-meets-Tokyo brand, Kitsun, beyond quaint cafes.

The third space in the form of a cafe is now easily portable with the light and compact adventure gear, which the South Korean adventure gear brand founded in 2008 is proud of. Consider this: you don’t have to recreate the exact ambience of a cafe, but being equipped with all the necessary equipment to sit comfortably anywhere, with friends or alone, helps create the perfect atmosphere. The Caf chair captures the same comfort and shape as Helinox’s award-winning chair by sitting higher off the ground, providing a more upright sitting position for a real cafe feel unlike the low camping chairs we know and which are sometimes uncomfortable. While we know some like to sit still, others like to engage. To complete the chair and promote communication, The Café Table comes into play (literally). The smooth, sturdy table features reversible graphics: one side of the table for chess and checkers; the other for Go, Pente, and other games that use a 19 x 19 grid. It’s about making connections wherever you go. With a high pressure laminate top creating a smooth surface that wipes clean easily, the table is also ideal for cooking, hot drinks or several hours of heated board games, resistant up to 180 degrees Celsius.

Fashion brands have been on the gorpcore trend as a whole, with luxury fashion houses collaborating with hiking brands, making it all the more appealing to be outside in nature with your best gear. hiking. Having respectively collaborated with other brands, the union of these two brands constitutes a strong and collective plea to disconnect from our devices, and reconnect outside. Once you are done with this story, click here to catch up with our May 2023 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

