King Charles pays tribute to Labrum London with a Fashion Award – WWD

LONDON – Foday Dumbuya, founder and creative director of fashion brand Labrum London, has been named the latest recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

King Charles III presented the award to Dumbuya during a ceremony, which showcased all of the BFC Foundation’s talent support initiatives, at 180 Studios on Thursday afternoon.

The event was accompanied by a performance hosted by Dumbuya, featuring two drummers, a guitarist, a Kora player and a musician whose powerful voice was “trying to lift the root”, according to Dumbuya.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, Dumbuya said the award is “a testament to the hard work and dedication of myself and the countless people who have supported me to get to where we are today. And also the huge amount of work that my team has put in.

The designer, who wore a traditional English suit in the vibrant shade of green to meet the monarch, added that he would dedicate the honor to his fellow Sierra Leoneans in London.

“When you look at it from the perspective of Sierra Leone, these guys are facing unimaginable hardship and trying to develop something from a very poor background because there is no infrastructure. So to see someone who looks like them do it on a bigger scale, I think it’s going to change the way they look at things,” he said.

Meaning “to have an edge” in Latin, Labrum London was founded in 2014 by Dumbuya with the aim of making practical and honest clothing that combines West African and British heritage. The brand has been on the official London Fashion Week calendar since February 2021.

Britain’s King Charles III gives a five-way salute to Idris, 2, son of LABRUM London founder and creative director Foday Dumbuya (R) and winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at an event industry special hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London on May 18, 2023. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

“I want to leave a legacy for the people of West Africa where in about 50 years from now they will look to Labrum as a point of reference. As for the clothes themselves, I want to create designs that stand the test of time. Not necessarily in a “timeless” sense of style but rather in terms of the longevity of the garment. Basically, Labrum tells stories that impact people’s lives,” Dumbuya told WWD in a previous interview.

The designer holds a certificate in Menswear Design from the London College of Fashion, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Design: African Caribbean Society from Nottingham Trent University. Between 2013 and 2016, he worked as a bespoke design specialist at Nike.

Following the recognition, Dumbuya said he would continue the story he told and expand the Labrum London aesthetic into mediums beyond fashion design.

He is one of the few London designers of his generation to have opened a physical store. Located in Princes Arcade, St James’s, the store expects a significant increase in foot traffic in the coming days, according to Dumbuya.

Fashion designer Foday Dumbuya at the Labrum London show during London Fashion Week in February 2022. WireImage

Similar to the energetic performance King Charles witnessed on Thursday, every Labrum show in London so far has been a tribute to his multicultural heritage.

For the Autumn 2023 season, Dumbuya invited audiences to South London’s Brixton Village, where he grew up, for an immersive performance that involved poetry reading, dancing, live music, beer and food stalls. groceries with essential products of African cuisine such as cassava and plantains.

The designer said he needed to drag everyone down south for the most authentic experience. “You have to come here to understand. You can’t tell the story in central London because you get lost,” he added.

Celebrating its journey from Sierra Leone to London to Cyprus, the collection, titled “From Greener Pasture”, offered a wide range of tailored pieces, outerwear in vibrant prints, two-tone denim, as well as a coat and jacket printed with passport. stamps.

“It’s all about travel. When you come from Africa, you go abroad for a better life. But when you live it, you realize that’s not what it is. You have to work twice as hard and pay your bills regularly. But it’s travel, and people move with their culture. That’s what I want to put out there,” Dumbuya said.

A musician performs at the Labrum London show during London Fashion Week in February 2023. Getty Images

Dumbuya is the sixth recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Previous winners were Richard Quinn, Bethany Williams, Alighieri’s Rosh Mahtani, Priya Ahluwalia and Saul Nash.

Since 2018, a designer has been selected each year by the BFC, in collaboration with the Royal House, for the prize. The trophy is inspired by the Queen Elizabeth rose and hand produced by Lucy Price at Bauhinia Studios and Birmingham’s Jewelery Quarter.

The British Fashion Council said Dumbuya was chosen for her ability to “connect the story of her West African heritage with her life in London and the history of British tailoring”.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “His works speak to what is so unique and compelling about the UK as a leader in creative talent and fashion. At the BFC we recognize our responsibility to support these incredible emerging British designers as they grow into self-sustaining businesses and we are honored and proud to continue to do so, particularly in the current economic climate as funding for the arts dwindles.

King Charles III (R) talks to British-Sierra Leonean designer Foday Dumbuya at the Victoria and Albert Museum, while visiting the Africa Fashion exhibition in London. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

This is not the first time that Dumbuya has met the reigning British monarch. Last November, the two men met at the Victoria and Albert Museum, when King Charles visited the Africa Fashion exhibition with Camilla, Queen Consort.

“He said to me, ‘What do you think of the next fashion show? And I said, ‘I always tell my story, I guess it will be in Brixton. So would you come? He said, ‘Would you like to you invite me?’ I said, “Yeah,” and he turned to his team and said, “He said I’m invited. Do you see that? I’m waiting for the invite. That was funny, the kind of conversation we had,” Dumbuya recalls.

Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who didn’t attend a fashion show until 2018, King Charles has long been involved in the British fashion industry. He launched the first London Men’s Fashion Week in June 2012 at St James’ Palace. He is also a champion of sustainable fashion with advocacy for the Campaign for Wool and the introduction of Terra Carta, putting sustainability at the heart of the private sector.

The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design ceremony is a key part of the BFC Foundation’s annual impact announcement day. The BFC Foundation, the charitable arm of BFC, has awarded £1.2 million of designer funds to designers and academics in the financial year 2022-23.

This year’s recipients for BFC Fashion Trust have been revealed to include Chopova Lowena, Fruity Booty, Molly Goddard, Neous, Piferi and Richard Malone, while 16Arlington has been named the 2023 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund recipient.