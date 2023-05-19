Hailey Bieber wore a figure-hugging dress and strappy corset in London





Hailey Bieber celebrated the UK launch of Rhode in two looks that put a fresh, glamorous spin on party attire. Hailey started the day in a cream corset top, suspenders and matching skirt from Sportmax. She also showed off her toned core in the carousel of images she posted of the look on her Instagram, captioning it, London Day 1 The gallery also featured photos of herself in an all-black ensemble and a Proenza Schouler white bustier top and sheer pants. instagram She then changed into a bodycon dress with silver sequins for her launch party. The beauty entrepreneur hosted the event at Chiltern Firehouse, where she was photographed with guests and then left. She accessorized with silver hoops, matching heels and a black bag. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer//Getty Images David M. Bennett//Getty Images Hailey spoke to SHE UK in an interview published yesterday to bring Rhode to England. She explained why celebrity brands get backlash and how she approached Rhode with this realization. People are tired of famous beauty brands, she began. I think sometimes people feel like that particular celebrity isn’t necessarily passionate about the brand they’re launching. I went to Rhode knowing that, and I get it. For me, the authenticity behind the brand has to be there, she continued. I am very, very passionate about skincare. I’m very committed to my routine and maintaining the health of my skin and I feel like I’ve been very transparent with people about it. I never want to keep access, I always want to be someone who can share what they use, what they like, what works, what doesn’t. I always hoped that if you took me off the brand, or maybe someone just didn’t know it was my brand, that they would fall in love with the products themselves regardless. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

