Paint Wardrobe Man Pink – Indian Retailer





Pink has always been associated with women’s fashion. Gradually, the stereotype broke and colored the men’s wardrobe pink. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan have nailed their looks in pink outfits. Recently, Ranveer Singh created a social media tizzy by wearing an all-neon pink outfit that included a t-shirt, pants, jacket and shoes. Even Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a light pink suit with a white shirt for a magazine cover. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was seen in a striped pink shirt paired with light pink pants for his movie’s promotional event. Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first actors to wear a hot pink blazer for an awards ceremony by pairing it with blue jeans. Seeing their favorite celebrity wearing pink outfits, their fans also try to follow their fashion trends. It is also a color that can be styled for any occasion, from formal office to casual wear or for a party. It is also a color that would highlight your happy and fun personality. It’s as masculine as any blue, black or white outfit in your wardrobe. It would not be wrong to say that men display shades of pink better. We spoke to the fashion experts at Mufti and learned how the pink trend is pervading different genres of clothing. Heres Muftis Guide to splashing a bit of pink into your monochromatic wardrobe. Formal wear:

Most office clothes for men come in blue, black, gray or white. So, to break the monotony and change your look, try wearing a pink shirt or polo shirt on Friday. It can never be wrong for an office day. A pink checkered or striped shirt worn with formal white or light chinos on a casual or navy day if you’re only feeling half relaxed. Let the pink add the zag to your zig at work. Everyday clothing:

If you want to spend a lazy weekend going to the movies or just hanging out with your friends, a pink t-shirt paired with khaki shorts or chinos or even white pants is just what you need. Even a white t-shirt and jeans worn with an unbuttoned pink shirt is fine for a lunch date. Party clothes:

To look different from others on a night out, pair a white shirt and baggy jeans topped with a light pink jacket. Complete the look by wearing accessories like rings or a trendy choker. Holiday clothes:

Pink is also the color that surely has charm for the holidays. Whether it’s the French Riviera or the great Italian sunsets, a pink floral print shirt paired with white shorts goes wonderfully with such places. Even a pink bottom can be styled with any neutral or light-colored shirt or tee. The pink top paired with cargo pants is also gorgeous.

