Dreams come true at the Wilcox fashion show

During the dress rehearsal on May 16 for Wilcox Secondary Schools Annual Fashion Showapproximately 100 Wilcox High School student designers and models, along with a few outside family members, showcased meticulously crafted garments ranging from sleepwear to casual and party wear to evening dresses. The actual fashion show, which will be held at the Mission City Center for the Performing Arts, will take place on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Students from my three fashion classes showcase work at the May 19 fashion show, said Mindy Trisko, fashion design and marketing trainer at Wilcox. Level 2 and 3 fashion students worked on a clothing collection this year. SPONSORED In the fall, we brought in fashion industry professionals to hear my students talk about the collections they’ve designed,” Trisko continues. My students made presentations to industry professionals, got feedback, and made changes based on it. This semester focuses on making patterns and sewing collections. According to Trisko, her students voted on the show’s theme, Midnight Dreams. The scene unfolds like an enchanted forest, Trisko said. The collections have lots of earthy tones, like greens, blues, and browns. There are a few fairy-inspired collections with bold pastels. This year we have some collections with corsets. For the stage, we got logs, stars, the moon, flowers, ivy and vines as decorative elements. Lilith Llantada, 16, is one of the student designers showing her work at the show. I present my line called Epiphany, based on religious paintings, porcelain dolls and the dreams I had this year, said Llantada. All of these clothes are based on Lolita fashion, which is a subculture based on Victorian clothing from the Victorian era. I put a little twist on it based on those religious paintings I saw. I made skirts. I made headdresses. One of them is a pointed helmet with chains on it. The other headdress is a lace headdress with carnation flowers on it. In Mrs. Triskos’ course, I learned how to gather fabric, that is, to sew the edge along the piece of fabric and to gather it, or to group it, after having sewn it, has continued Llantada. This technique creates ruffles. Vincent Elloso, 17, is another designer student. A senior graduate, he’s heading to West Valley College in the fall where he hopes to earn an associate’s degree in fashion design. I did two menswear this year, Elloso said. One is pajama pants, which has two patterns, one on the left pants and one on the right pants. The second garment is a black fleece coat. On the sewing side, I learned a lot from Ms. Trisko, like how to stitch and set up the sewing machine, Elloso continued. Outside of sewing, I’ve learned a lot about patience, because a lot of things can go wrong when you’re sewing. When I get frustrated, I ask Ms. Trisko for help and we work together to resolve the issue. SPONSORED



