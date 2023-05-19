Still can’t get over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s silver dress? See the original here





Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet (Image credit: AFP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s breathtaking silver outfit for her red carpet debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival was created by Sophie Couture. Ash, present at Cannes for the 21st year, turned heads in a silver OTT dress with a hood and black bow – all oversized. It was a divisive, albeit striking, look, and certainly unexpected on Aishwarya who usually takes little risk when it comes to fashion. 10 out of 10 for effort in this case, although we can’t imagine many will like the look – that said, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks better than anyone else. The dress was launched by Aishwarya in Cannes, according to Sophie Couture’s Instagram post. The silver sequins are made of aluminum and crystal. The photo of the dress as shown in the post does not have a bow, but the original drawing – in the last slide – does. “Unveiling a breathtaking creation from our Maison, combined with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection,” read the caption of Sophie Couture’s post. See the post here: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, Indiana Jones’ fifth film starring Harrison Ford. Ash has been representing cosmetics giant L’Oreal in Cannes for nearly two decades now. His first appearance at the film festival was for the screening of Devdas and she was a member of the jury the following year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya who is her usual traveling companion, was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s famous film Ponnyyin Selvana two-part historical drama based on the Chola dynasty. Indian celebrities who have walked the Cannes red carpet so far from Aishwarya include Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar.

