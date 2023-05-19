At Australian Fashion Week 2023, the influencer and social media front row is more important than the runway





The track impacts the [wholesale retail] buyers. But the immediate consequences of the show are on the consumer level and this is where influencers come in. If you have a mark on time, you always try to dress the entire front row. Ms. Leaf dressed 70% of influencers in the front row in the current season’s looks, allowing people to see and buy now, and 30% in future collections. She said that even if a brand doesn’t show up at Fashion Week, you can still eat a bite of that cherry by dressing people who might be photographed. An influencer dressed for the Alemais show on Monday at Carriageworks. Taylor Kezia Alyce Tran, head of Australian market strategy for influencer affiliate program LTK, said the front row is more important than ever. It makes sense that shoppers are more likely to buy something they saw on an influencer than on the runway, Ms. Tran said. It’s more real, it’s more relevant. Ms. Tran led 50 influencers from the LTK platform at Fashion Week this year, connecting them with brands such as Aje, Anna Quan and Acler for clothing purposes. We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of walk-in closets ahead of this year’s Fashion Week, Ms. Tran said. And it worked. Designers on our platform are seeing, on average, between three and five times the number of clicks to their site so far this week due to the increased flow of influencers creating product links and driving traffic to their sites thanks to AFW, she said. Sales through LTK were up 20% year over year this week. For Natalie Xenita, IMG’s general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Australian Fashion Week will always be first and foremost a commercial event. Influencers at Fashion Week. Getty Street style and front-row dressing have become an important part of fashion week here and around the world, Ms Xenita said. But that doesn’t detract from the value of the track. Industry representatives, media and buyers are there to do business. The value of the event is in the business function, and you only need to look at the number of buyers here to see that. This year, buyers from Moda Operandi, Neiman Marcus, Browns and Net-A-Porter, among others, were in attendance for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For some brands, however, aligning with Australian Fashion Week doesn’t matter at all. Neon Mgmt, which bills itself as an exclusive influencer, celebrity and model management agency, held a series of events under the Sydney Fashion Week banner this week for a range of direct-to-consumer fast fashion brands. consumers, inviting influencers to post on their sites social media channels. He also hosted a Sydney Fashion Week after-party on Friday night, in the same timeslot as the official Aftercountry wrap-up party. It’s obviously not part of the official schedule, Ms Xenita said. And people who know Australian Fashion Week as a business event know that. She declined to say whether IMG would take legal action against Neon Mgmt. Neon Mgmt could not be reached for comment.

