All the Details on Ariana Madix’s ‘WWHL’ Dress





Revenge can be sweet, but being beautiful while serving it is even better. Ariana Madix knows it well.

THE Vanderpump Rules the star made a breathtaking fashion statement on Wednesday night in another revenge dress on Andy Cohen Watch what’s happening live.

The episode marked the Bravo star’s first appearance on the show since news broke of her split from co-star Tom Sandoval, 40, and months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss, 28, was revealed in early March. (Restaurant Tom Tom and Madix were in a nine-year relationship until their split.)

Madix, 37, opted to wear what she invented a “slutty funeral” ensemble, a perfect way to say goodbye to the drama.

Her skin-baring Alessandra Rich dress consisted only of a skirtless bodice and lace on the asymmetrical sleeves as well as a one-sided train.

Her and her stylist Emily Men associated the sexy design with Steve Madden heeled sandals. For the bling, the duo opted for David Yurman rings, a Shay Jewelry diamond stud and a sentimental pair of vintage flower earrings from the men’s grandmother.

L: Legend.

PHOTO: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO

A: Legend.

PHOTO: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO







Makeup artist Caroline Blanchard and hairdresser Jules Michel didn’t hold back Madix glam either. The makeup pro created a glowing look with dramatic lashes, while the hair expert styled the star’s locks into a tousled bun with side pieces.

Bravo shared a cheeky video of the star arriving at the WWHL studios and go from sweatshirt to sexy in seconds.



This wasn’t Madix’s first “revenge” set. Last month, Bravo released photos of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules meeting, for which Madix wore an abs-baring MONOT short jacket And long cutout pencil skirtboth in a bright red color.

Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

Madix’s outfit wasn’t the only thing that caught viewers’ attention on Wednesday night WWHL interview.

When asked by Cohen if she had any suspicions about Sandoval and Leviss, Madix explained, “Well, when he wasn’t coming home or he was out really late, I would ask him, ‘Where have you been? ‘did you do?’ And he was like, “I was at Schwartz’s. And I was like, ‘Really? Let me see your phone.” And he was like, ‘Sure, here it is.’ So I was looking at his texts, I was looking at his phone.”

“He was very good at covering up his double life and hiding all the evidence,” she continued, noting that she was just “taking over” something that was “mentally going on with him.”







She also called the restaurateur’s apology tour, seen in season 10 Vanderpump Rules finale also aired on Wednesday, “laughable”.

And, if fans had any questions about Madix’s standing with Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, she was quick to call him one of her ex’s “little flying monkeys,” l later accusing of “covering up” Sandoval and “actively participating in my downfall.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/style/ariana-madix-wears-sheer-dress-on-wwhl-after-tom-sandoval-split-details-exclusive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos