ACLU Challenges Miss High School Over Transgender Student’s Dress

At the LGBTQ Victory Funds National Champagne Brunch on Sunday morning in Washington, D.C., the Washington Blade spoke with Fabian Nelson, a black and gay Democratic candidate who could become the first LGBTQ lawmaker to serve in the Mississippi Legislature. .

Nelson will face two opponents from his party in the Aug. 8 primary. If successful, he would face a general election on November 7, an easier bet provided the seat to represent Mississippis 66e House District is solidly Democratic, Nelson said.

His electoral prospects notwithstanding, Nelson acknowledged the challenges of racism and homophobia he continued to face as a candidate, as well as the hostile political environment in which he would serve if elected. Still, he’s optimistic about the trajectory of his campaign and the potential to move Mississippi in a better direction.

I come from a family of many firsts, Nelson said. Her grandfather opened a bank in the early 1900s for black residents of her hometown, while her grandmother was the first black nurse to join Yazoo City Hospital and her father was the first graduate. black from Virginia Commonwealth University Dental School.

They keep raising the bar, so I have to raise it a little higher, he said.

Mississippi has a Republican trio as well as a Republican triplex, meaning the party wields enormous political power with control over both houses of the state legislature and the governorship, as well as the offices of the Secretary of State and Attorney General.

If elected, Nelson would represent residents of Mississippis’ black-majority state capital, Jackson, which has long suffered from problems such as high poverty rates and rising crime, including gun violence.

Years of poor governance have exacerbated these problems, while conservative state lawmakers have used the state of the city as a pretext to deny residents the right to choose their elected leaders.

Nelson has a wide range of policy areas he says will be top priorities if he wins the House seat, from expanding the Mississippis Medicaid program to fighting the conservative disenfranchisement of his constituents. in Jackson and their harmful anti-LGBTQ legislative proposals.

Anti-LGBTQ legislative bigotry coupled with homophobic personal attacks

During Mississippis’ first legislative session of 2023, lawmakers considered 31 anti-LGBTQ bills, more than have been introduced elsewhere in the country.

Nelson, who has been involved in advocacy against these legislative proposals as a member of the Human Rights Campaign, stressed the importance of mobilizing public opposition to anti-equality bills to help defeat 30 of the 31 proposals that were not adopted at the last session. .

Unfortunately, Nelson said, the only surviving bill was perhaps the most damaging of those before the chamber – a measure barring access to line-led gender-affirming health care interventions. Guidelines for Mississippi Youth with Gender Dysphoria, which the governor signed into law in late February.

It was a blow, Nelson acknowledged. At the same time, he said, more effectively pushing back against Republican messaging on the health care ban, such as portraying his supporters as politicians trying to play doctor, might have worked. different.

Nelson not only encounters anti-LGBTQ bigotry in the legislative context, but also that which was personally directed at him as a gay candidate for public office in a deeply red Deep South state. Especially in Mississippi and among the state’s seniors, homophobia can come from voters and elected officials, even from his own party, Nelson said.

I think [my] being LGBTQ may pose a problem for some of the Democratic lawmakers in the chamber, he said.

Nelson told The Blade that one of his supporters, an 80-year-old Jackson resident whom he affectionately calls Miss Emma, ​​was approached by a Democratic opponent who asked her, what do you think of [Nelson] be gay with his [LGBTQ] agenda?

All these years I voted straight, Nelson told her. None of them came to pick up my trash or clean my flower bed.

Following the shutdown of garbage haulers by city governments earlier this month, Nelson said he personally picked up and dumped trash for Miss Emma along with other elderly or disabled Jackson residents.

Nelson said real change is possible when pro-equality candidates run for office, fight for their constituents, build relationships with colleagues on both sides of the aisle and communicate effectively with the public. on what’s happening (and not happening) at the Capitol. building to encourage more active civic engagement and strengthen political organizing efforts.

Deep-rooted issues of racial justice

Fabien Nelson (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Nelsons’ campaign comes amid the scandal over the expulsion from the GOP-led Tennessee House of Representatives of two black Democratic lawmakers from the chamber, which has been widely denounced as racially motivated.

Meanwhile, across the border from Mississippi in Alabama, the state’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey ousted black early childhood education director Barbara Cooper last week for included teaching about concepts such as inclusion and structural racism.

When asked how he intended to combat racism in the chamber if elected, Nelson said conflicts could be minimized and discussions made more productive in many cases by practicing active listening so that those who have different opinions feel heard.

You don’t have to be the loudest in the room to make an impact, he said, as long as you stand up to bad legislation and, you know, stand up and stand up. fight for what i believe in, not to back down.

Engaging audience members and bringing them into the fold is another crucial tool, Nelson said. He pointed to the public outcry in Tennessee and across the country that led to voters returning state Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones to their democratically elected seats in the Legislative Assembly.

Residents of Jackson have not only been denied garbage collection services by their government, but have also suffered the near collapse of the city’s water system, prompting the US Department of Justice to intervene last year with a lawsuit on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency Office of Civil Rights.

Meanwhile, rising crime in Jackson and calls for an increased police presence have created the pretext for Republican lawmakers in Mississippis to pass HB 1020, legislation that will allow conservative state officials to appoint, rather than allowing voters to elect judges and prosecutors in the city’s sprawling capitol. Complex improvement district.

They will serve alongside a Capitol police force whose jurisdiction has been expanded despite the fact that department officers have gunned down four citizens since last August with little explanation or accountability.

News that the governor had signed HB 1020 into law last week sparked protests, at which point Nelson said it was already too late. He said the time to rally opposition among voters, which would have first required effectively providing them with information on how the law would deprive them of political power and autonomy to choose their elected officials, was immediately after Republican lawmakers introduced it.

If you have the citizens, the people, in your corner, he said, you can’t lose when you start exposing these bad things that are happening.

And one more thing, Nelson said, pointing to a pin in his lapel, that’s our new state flag.

Four years ago, amid considerable public pressure, the GOP-controlled legislature took the extraordinary step of replacing the Mississippis state flag that had flown since 1894, which represented the Confederate battle flag in its upper left canton.

The new banner features a white magnolia blossom befitting the state’s official nickname.