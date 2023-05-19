28 Jayhawks advance to NCAA West Preliminaries – Kansas Jayhawks





LAURENT, Kan. The Kansas track and field team will send 28 athletes to compete in the NCAA West Region Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., May 24-27. A total of 20 men and eight women will represent Kansas at the meet, which will be held at Sacramento State University in Sacramento, Calif. The Kansas Pole Vaulters will be the most represented event group with five men and two women qualifying. Clayton Simms will enter the competition with the top seed in the field, placing No. 3 in the West Region after jumping 5.65m at the Kansas relays. Ashton Barkdull (15), Anthony Meacham (17), Andrew Saloga (21) and Jake Freidel (27) will join Simms, while Samantha Van Hoecke (20) and Gabby Hoke (29) will compete on the women’s side . Big 12 champions Chandler Gibbens and Rylee Anderson both qualified in their respective events, with Gibbens posting a Western Region No. 2 ranking in the men’s 5k and Anderson placing No. 3 in the women’s high jump. Patrick Larrison will compete in two different events, qualifying in both the discus throw and the shot put. He ranks No. 12 in the discus (59.92) and No. 17 in the shot put (19.17m). Larrison will be joined by No. 4-ranked Dimitrios Pavlidis in the discus throw. Tori Thomas and Sofia Sluchaninova will also throw discus in the preliminaries, with Thomas ranking No. 13 (55.74m) and Sluchaninova ranking No. 39 in her debut campaign (52.52m). Oleg Klykov is the final pitcher to represent the Jayhawks, coming in 14th in the hammer throw with his mark of 68.09m. Avryl Johnson and Lona Latema both qualified in their respective running events, with Johnson competing in the 1500m and Latema in the 3km steeplechase. Tayton Klein is set to compete in the long jump, looking to qualify for the national championships in a second event. The freshman ranks 24th in the decathlon, already earning his ticket to the NCAA championships to be held in Austin, Texas, June 7-10. Other horizontal jumpers will be Jaden Patterson, who ranks No. 10 in the men’s triple jump, and Saudia Heard, who ranks 20th in the women’s triple jump. Devin Loudermilk ranks No. 6 in the men’s high jump, completing the field events for the Jayhawks. He will be looking to build on his PR of 2.19m at the Big 12 Championships last weekend. Three men will race in the 800m preliminaries, led by No. 16 AJ Green (1:47.66). Judge Dick checks in at No. 28 (1:48.45) and TJ Robinson sits at No. 32 (1:48.68). All three raced from PR to the Big 12 Championship last weekend to earn those regional qualifying marks. Michael Joseph ranks No. 3 in the 400m after his record run of 44.77 at the Big 12, so he will compete in both that as well as the 4×4. Eight Jayhawks represent the men’s 4x400m, including Joseph, Grant Lockwood , Ethan Fogle, Jameir Colbert, Cameron Wilmington, as well as Green, Dick and Robinson. Wilmington will also compete in the 400m hurdles preliminaries at this meet, placing 15th in the standings with a mark of 50.89. Things begin for the Jayhawks on Wednesday, May 24 with Klykov in the hammer throw starting at 10:00 a.m. For the full schedule of events, visit this link.

