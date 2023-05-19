Jennifer Garner is a vision in a white off-the-shoulder dress at a charity event

Jennifer Garner was a vision in white as she attended the Rockout Knockout Cancer event on Thursday night bySt. Helena Hospital Foundation.

The Alias ​​star, 51, showed off her sculpted body in an off-the-shoulder dress that hit just short of her ankle.

The second annual event was held at the Charter Oak restaurant and brought together q a number of stars.

Her dress was cinched at the waist and had a double layer that offered vintage nostalgia.

Jennifer wore her hair cut in a face-framing style and opted for minimal makeup.

She accessorized with a delicate chain necklace and a small necklace.

The 13 Going On 30 star stood in brown leather high heels.

She smiled for the cameras with Elyse Walker, Glen Newhart, Dr. Candace Westgate, Rich Frank, David Walker and Leslie Frank.

Jennifer opted for natural makeup with soft eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

A few days earlier, she gave an amicable demonstration after dropping off their 11-year-old son, Samuel, at school in Brentwood, California.

As they walked back to their respective cars, the two-time Oscar winner, 50, and the Yes Day actress, 51, who split after a decade of marriage in 2015, were seen discuss.

The Berkeley-born, Cambridge-raised actor carried an iced coffee with him as he spoke to Garner as they crossed the street at the same time.

Over the years, they have worked hard on their co-parenting relationship and have always put their children Samuel, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, first.

In March, the Gone Girl star reflected on ‘painful’ speculation that he blamed his ex-wife for his alcoholism in a 2021 interview with Howard Stern, in which he said he felt ‘trapped’ in his first marriage.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in March, the director discussed his past comments about his struggles with addiction and the dissolution of his relationship with Garner.

In the original interview, Affleck said ‘I started drinking partly because I was trapped’, leading viewers and even some of Garner’s friends to think he blamed his ex for his problems. of alcohol.

The Armageddon star described the uproar over Stern’s interview as painful and pointed out that the takeaway from much of the audience was “actually the opposite of what I meant to say”.

“I consider these things to be landmines, where if you say the wrong thing your career could be over,” he explained. “I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the whole pickup was something that wasn’t just wrong, it was actually the opposite of what I wanted say.”

He continues: “The idea [was] that I blamed my wife for my drinking. To be clear, my behavior is entirely my responsibility.

Rich Frank, Jen Garner and Leslie Frank seen together

Elyse and David Walker looked adorable on the red carpet

Elyse Walker and Glen Newhart pictured with Garner

Affleck clarified that he tried to make a “sad” point in the previous interview “Anyone who’s been through a divorce does this math of, How much are we trying?” He continued.

Affleck and Garner announced they were separating in 2015, and their divorce was finalized three years later.

‘We loved each other. We care about each other. We respect each other,’ he said of his relationship with his ex. ‘I was trying to say, “Hey look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life gets harder, if you make things to fill in a hole that’s not healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.” I think I was pretty clear about that.

He went on to say that the posts had “deliberately misrepresented [his remarks] in order to make it clickbait, and then everyone picked it up, and no matter how many times I said, I don’t feel like it. I’m telling you, I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism. So here is. It’s hard.’

In his interview with Stern, Affleck said he “probably still would have been drinking” had he stayed married to Garner, which also fueled outrage as some readers and viewers interpreted this as blaming his ex.

He also explained why he felt “trapped” in the final days of his previous marriage.

‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what should I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said.

That year, Affleck reflected on his sobriety to THR stating that “without any desire for” his own, he became “one of the poster boys for actor’s alcoholism and recovery”.

Despite the challenges, the father-of-three said the best part is getting a call from someone who says, “Hey, can you help me?”

He continued, “And it feels so good to do that.” The big trick of the 12 steps is the reason they want you to help others is because it helps you more. And often what I’ll tell people is that I’d avoid [your addiction] out if I were you.

‘You don’t have to be anyone’s poster child. You don’t need to tell anyone. That’s why there are two words on the front of the book. They’re both equally important: Alcoholics Anonymous. It’s still anonymous,’ the interpreter concluded.

In July 2021, he married Jennifer Lopez after rekindling the relationship, nearly 20 years after their first engagement in November 2002.