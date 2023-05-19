The Story of Japan’s Richest Billionaire Tadashi Yanai

From cleaning a clothing store, brushing jackets in its early years, to now sitting on top of Japan’s wealthiestlist, Tadashi Yanai, 74 years old had an inspiring journey.

The richest person in Japan



With a current net worth of $36.9 billion (according to Forbes), Tadashi is the richest person in Japan NOW. He is the founder and chairman of Fast Retailing, which is the parent company of Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo.

Yanai, 74, wants Uniqlo to become the biggest retailer in the world, which means he should outperform big brands such as H&M and Inditex (mother of Zara).

The early years of Tadashi Yanai

For Yanai, the complexities of retail began as a young boy, with deep-rooted learnings from a childhood spent working in his father’s men’s clothing store in the small town of Ube,in Yamaguchi prefecture in southwestern Japan.

The early years proved to be a steep learning curve for Yanai, and nothing short of a crash course in running a business.I needed to clean the store, brush the jackets, (do the) sourcing I literally had to do it all myself because there was no one else, he said, according to CEO World. It was a huge learning opportunity.

After earning a degree in economics and political science from Waseda University in 1971, and spending a few years working for a supermarket chain and traveling the world, Yanai eventually returned to his father’s shop, then called Ogori Shoji. The billionaire then changed his name toQuick Retailin 1991.

Plan to dominate the fashion world



In 1984, Yanai opened the first Uniqlo store in Hiroshima, Japan. He had big ideas and an even bigger plan for (fashion) world domination.Inspired by European and American brands such as Benetton, Gap and Esprit that he had seen on his travels, Yanai set to work transplanting the model from mass-produced casual clothing chains to Japan. In 1991, he changed the company name from Ogori Shoji to the more globally identifiable Fast Retailing.

By 1998, Uniqlo had over 300 stores across Japan, hitting its profit targets, and gaining popularity throughout Japan.

“Being known for being cheap is sad”

Despite its popularity, the brand had acquired the unflattering reputation of cheap and poor quality. Determined to turn things around, Yanai embarked on a mission to rebrand Uniqlos.In 2004, the company announced its Global Quality Statement, a commitment to stop making low-cost, shoddy clothing. I want to be appreciated for offering good clothes, Yanai said at the time. Being known for being cheap is sadaccording to the report.

Innovation has become Uniqlos’ new number one priority.Every year, the products improved imperceptibly. In 2005, Fast Retailing adopted a holding company structure, making Uniqlo a wholly owned subsidiary which Yanai also leads as CEO.

No sign of retirement for 74-year-old



While he has been pushing back the idea of ​​a possible retirement for many years, Yanai shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. I believe that the founder of a company never truly retires, and my passion for business remains as strong as ever, he said in a statement released in March.

That said, my most important job is to train the next generation of leaders. In particular, Yanai expressed his desire for his successor to be a woman, saying: The job is more suitable for a woman, (because they) are persistent, detail-oriented, and have an aesthetic sense.

As for his wealth, estimated at $28.9 billion, Yanai insists he has no interest in money. I would describe myself as a very average manhe told the Financial Times.

I’m not extraordinary. I don’t think I was cut out to earn all that money. I have long prioritized being fair, doing something good for society.He is also pragmatic about his success.

People take their failures too seriously

I may look successful, but I made a lot of mistakes, Yanai told Monocle, according to the report. People take their failures too seriously. During his decades in the industry, the entrepreneur discovered that above all, companies must be adaptable keeping in mind not only the unpredictable flow of fashion, but also the ever-changing society we live in.

Yanai has long expressed his opinion that Uniqlo is not a fashion company, (but) a technology company.The determination, drive and courage of 74-year-old Yanais have propelled his business through various challenges, global recessions, initial failures to open international stores and, most recently, a pandemic.

The world is constantly changing, he said The star in 2010. To be successful in this environment, you have to make mistakes, fail, learn from them, and move on.

In 2019, Yanai resigned as an independent director from SoftBank Group’s board of directors after 18 years.

