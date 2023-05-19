Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2023 is all about timeless classics

Last November, Brunello Cucinelli presented his first wine, a Rosso del Castello di Solomeo; and so, when his notes said: “Timeless reserves and new blends”, it was with the understanding of the depths to which the Maison had mastered the classics of menswear, that they could awaken their charisma with new interpretations and combinations.

The fit of suits, knits and outerwear was softer than usual this season; pants were slightly roomier, cropped Milanese, i.e. in a new ankle-skimming length so popular with the Pitti crowd at every Uomo men’s show, while blazers were just a bit longer to enhance the waist and emphasize the shape of the shoulders and the silhouette.

Masculine vanity takes center stage in Cucinelli’s guilt-free universe. Other variations combined tried-and-true Cucinelli designs with innovative twists. A beautiful braided cardigan, for example, was lined with the softest down filling and worn over pinstriped trousers; exactly the sort of thing if you’re looking to baptize the next generation of men into the world of classic masculine elegance ‒ you know, the sort of thing fathers and mentors usually do ‒ then Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2023 Uomo Collection is the right place to start.

With this in mind, the Fall/Winter 2023 Collection has been designed with full emphasis on the importance of time: the time of experience that cultivates knowledge, the time of artisan creation, and the time when each piece of clothing will have the opportunity to renew itself with combinations that highlight its inherent qualities.

Like a classic that, due to its deep roots, can take on new and richer meanings day after day. The soft tailored suit is the unmistakable example of Cucinelliʼs philosophy this season, one where elegant and polished insouciance reigns supreme. Blazers and trousers can be mixed and matched at will, using pieces from previous seasons or new ones.

A smart pinstripe blazer was revitalized when paired with denim, while a relaxed double-breasted jacket was crafted in dove gray ribbed cotton and cashmere. In Cucinelli cabinetsold and new cohabit harmoniously.

All the disciplines that express the value of time are confronted with the ability to evolve with each cycle in a refined way: a blend of wines that carefully changes while keeping its identity, a painting that gives an original allure to primary colors, a new accord that updates familiar and natural flavors.

(Images: Brunello Cucinelli)