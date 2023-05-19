Dressed to impress and protect our planet

A writer reflects on the recent success of the Fashion Et Ceteras Spring fashion show and their push for sustainable clothing.

by Grace Beilstein |





As the early days of May in Hanover bloomed, flowers were draped from the ceiling and mats of grass carpeted the floor of Collis Common Ground, transforming it into a stage of a mythical garden for the Fashion Et Cetera Spring Fashion Show on May 3. colored lights moved above the stage and students sat on all sides of the catwalk built for the event. Some spectators held champagne flutes in their hands while others clapped. 42 student models walked the runway in bright oranges and delicate whites, open shirts and plunging necklines.

The theme of the show was the Gardens of Babylon. According to Fashion Et Cetera board member Joshua Vorbrich, 24, the theme inspired the aesthetics and decorations of the shows.

The Gardens of Babylon refers to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, he said. Let’s try to integrate these airy, mysterious and botanical elements into our aesthetic choices.

Sina Wrede, 24, an exchange student from Germany who participated in the show, said the experience was really exciting. She was one of 42 students selected from the campus-wide nomination to model for the show.

I had never modeled before, I was nervous, but as soon as I walked out there were so many people laughing, screaming. It was really fun to wear nice outfits, Wrede said.

Wrede modeled two pieces for the evening: a fiery red dress and a sparkly floral dress.

I have never seen such an event, especially in a university setting, Wrede said. It was very impressive.

Sheba Dance Group opened for models, dancing dressed in Babylonian-style blues, pinks and whites. However, the visionaries of Fashion Et Ceteras had much more in mind than a good show.

We have two big ideas that we’re trying to address with this show: sustainability and diversity, Vorbrich said.

With most items rented from Rent the Runway or spared, the event aimed to show Dartmouth students a sampling of sustainably sourced items. Mainly showcasing multi-owner brands at the show, Vorbrich highlighted the potential for change from Fashion Et Ceteras’ stylistic choices.

Dartmouth students spend over $10 million on clothing every year, in fact, so we’re hoping that by introducing them to sustainable options and minority-designed brands, we might be able to redirect some of that spending away fast fashion and mainstream brands, Vorbrich said. His stat comes from data collected from the National Retail Foundation, which reports average spending of $181 per student per month. He multiplied this average by the undergraduate student population and adjusted for inflation.

Erika Huston, 26, attended the fashion show and said the show made her rethink spending money on fashion.

I think showcasing various brands gave me the opportunity to think about where the money I spend on clothes actually goes, Huston said.

Huston also thought about how Shebas’ performance added to the experience of the show.

It was magical to see dance combined with fashion in one show. said Houston. It makes fashion, which I have always considered an art, more like a performance. Guess I didn’t think of outfits like [emotionally] moving, but they really were.

Fashion Et Ceteras’ history as a club dates back to 23-year-old founder Kathryn Kurt and her freshman winter in 2020.

When I came to Dartmouth there was no fashion club, Kurt said. I had a passion for fashion and style, and I knew it was my calling to start it, which I did in my first winter.

Kurt is also responsible for founding clubs Instagram, where they feature Dartmouth student outfits of the day. She called this OOTD-Dartmouth the seed that launched the club. She came up with the idea in her freshman year and planned to launch routine Instagram posts with spring outfits on campus in the spring of 2020. As we all know, the abruptly virtual spring 2020 term postponed her vision centered on campus for OOTD-Dartmouth.

When choosing outfits to shoot, it’s pretty simple, I shoot the outfits that bring me joy, Kurt said. As I go about my day, I always find pleasure in people’s outfits because I compliment them in my head, if not out loud. Now I approach them and take their photo for the Instagram page.

Because Kurt started the club during its first winter, the OOTD-Dartmouth idea had to wait nearly three years to become a reality due to COVID-19. The club operated virtually in the fall of 2020, holding meetings over Zoom, then returned to in-person events as the College began bringing students back to campus, Kurt explained. Instagram clubs run the gamut of fashion inspiration, highlighting the Japanese designer’s Dimdas Prada-style handbags made of single-use masks, blog posts written by board members of Fashion Et Cetera or guest speakers from the fashion industry.

In addition to their recent fashion show and Instagram presence, Fashion Et Cetera found other ways to be active this quarter. Their week-five pop-up thrift store at Collis Center offered students plenty of bargain options, without having to travel to popular thrift stores in West Lebanon or White River Junction. The club accepted donations for the thrift store on April 24 and 25 and set about sorting through all clothing ahead of their two-hour event on Wednesday April 26.

The thrift store was very well received. We were thrilled with the donations and participation from the Dartmouth community, said Kurt.

When asked how the club plans to pursue its sustainability mission, Kurt mentioned several long-term ideas.

I wish Dartmouth could have a permanent thrift or consignment store on campus and run by students, Kurt said.

From hosting fashion shows to planning for long-term sustainability, Fashion Et Cetera finds a way to connect the aesthetic beauty of fashion with a social purpose. From their five-person board of directors, two members, 23-year-old Kurt and Jesse Farraioli, will be graduating this year. As with all Dartmouth clubs, new classes of students will bring their own vision and purpose. The 23-year-old’s departure, along with ever-changing trends and new forms of sustainable fashion, will transform the club. As Kurt leaves behind a pair of glamorous tall boots to fill out, the campus is excited to see where the evolution of clubs will take us.