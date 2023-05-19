Vivek Agnihotri criticizes “costumed slaves” helping Aishwarya Rai with her dress | Bollywood

As the Cannes Film Festival continues to witness a sea of ​​Indian and international celebrities this year, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted about the use of assistants, who accompany female celebrities on the red carpet. He shared a photo of Aishwarya’s first moment on the red carpet this year. In the photo, she posed in a silver dress with a train and huge hood as a man in a black suit flaunted the train of her dress evenly on the red carpet for picture perfect. Read also : Aishwarya Rai’s silver dress at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival reminds the internet of Jaadu, shawarma roller Aishwarya Rai at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival. (Reuters)

Sharing Aishwarya Rai’s photo, Vivek wrote: Have you heard of a term called costumed slaves. They are mostly girls (a man in a suit in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost all female celebrities. Why do we get so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?

Vivek Agnihotri shared a tweet about “costumed slaves”.

Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. (AFP)

Some agreed with Vivek, while many also questioned him for slamming Aishwarya. One Twitter user even asked, why are you jealous. Cannes did not invite you. Another tweeted, Personal Choice! None of your judgment cases. A read tweet too, I think brands pay them (ambassadors) for carpet looks. Money makes the world go round. After all, it’s part of show biz.

Meanwhile, agreeing with Vivek’s view, one Twitter user wrote, Whatever dress/costume is its own responsibility. These pampered women should stop. Another said: Do they really watch movies wearing them? Man, how do they like movies? She would have been so uncomfortable.

Aishwarya wore Sophie Couture for her first appearance on the Cannes red carpet this year. However, she was trolled for the same online as many did not approve of her look. She attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones film The Dial of Destiny on Thursday.

According to the brand’s official Instagram page, the outfit is part of their Cannes Capsule collection. Aishwarya, who has attended the Cannes Film Festival for many years, arrived on the French Riviera with her daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week. She is currently garnering high praise for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II.