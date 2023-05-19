Erling Haaland’s Y-fronts photo with Noel Gallagher sparks 45% increase in sales

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland seems to have inadvertently set a new trend, with one photo in particular sending Y-fronts sales skyrocketing.

Haaland was pictured in City’s dressing room alongside Noel Gallagher after his side’s win over Arsenal on April 26, but posed with the rockstar in his pants.

Oddly, since the image surfaced on social media, demand for the little ones has increased, leading to a 45% increase in sales.

Bosses at TOFS, a discount department store chain with more than 200 locations across the UK, have revealed shelves have been ‘stripped’ thanks to City’s record-breaking striker.

Indeed, analysts looking for the “hottest” items found that Y-fronts topped the list.

Erling Haaland posing with Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher (right) has skyrocketed Y-front sales

Manchester City striker Haaland has had an unintended impact on menswear this season

The superstar takes great care of his nutrition and follows a strict diet on and off the pitch

TOFS’s director of merchandising revealed the extent of Haaland’s influence.

“Y-fronts have faced stiff competition in the past with boxer briefs, but Haaland has sparked renewed interest in this traditional menswear staple,” Tracy Ford said.

Haaland, 22, openly donned the classic type of underwear earlier this season, forcing fans to look the other way. He posed for the photo in his rolled up Calvin Kleins while holding a spinach and kale milk smoothie.

Later, Gallagher gave insight into his conversation with the in-form frontman.

“I’ve just been with him in the locker room and he’s like a young kid,” he said.

“He walks around in his underpants telling me he can’t wait for me to meet his uncle, whom I’ve never met.

“He’s disgusted that he didn’t score a hat-trick. He’s like a crazy big kid. He’s an incredible footballer.

Haaland’s questionable choice of underwear is the latest example of his brash and extravagant style. Previously, he lifted the lid on his rigorous and healthy diet.

Haaland has scored 52 goals in 49 games this season and fired City on the eve of the treble

He previously revealed a bizarre heart and liver diet that helped him maintain his standards

The 22-year-old also revealed he only drinks water through a complicated filter system

To stay in top form, the ace consumes 6,000 calories a day and feasts on heart and cow’s liver. He also only drinks water through a filter system and makes sure he is exposed to sunlight in the morning to help his “circadian rhythm”.

He also regularly takes ice baths and filters blue light to improve his sleep.

So far this season, the formidable Haaland has scored 52 goals in 49 appearances and helped steer his side on the cusp of a sensational treble.

City need just one more victory to clinch the Premier League, as they have reached the Champions League and FA Cup final.