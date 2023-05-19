Fashion
Erling Haaland’s Y-fronts photo with Noel Gallagher sparks 45% increase in sales
Erling Haaland has made Y facades trendy! Man City superstar’s Calvin Klein pants, pictured with Noel Gallagher, ‘trigger 45% increase in sales’ as men choose briefs over trunks
- Erling Haaland posed alongside Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher in his pants
- Since the photo surfaced online, demand for Y-fronts has bizarrely increased
- Analysts looking for ‘most fashionable’ items found trousers topped the list
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland seems to have inadvertently set a new trend, with one photo in particular sending Y-fronts sales skyrocketing.
Haaland was pictured in City’s dressing room alongside Noel Gallagher after his side’s win over Arsenal on April 26, but posed with the rockstar in his pants.
Oddly, since the image surfaced on social media, demand for the little ones has increased, leading to a 45% increase in sales.
Bosses at TOFS, a discount department store chain with more than 200 locations across the UK, have revealed shelves have been ‘stripped’ thanks to City’s record-breaking striker.
Indeed, analysts looking for the “hottest” items found that Y-fronts topped the list.
Erling Haaland posing with Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher (right) has skyrocketed Y-front sales
Manchester City striker Haaland has had an unintended impact on menswear this season
The superstar takes great care of his nutrition and follows a strict diet on and off the pitch
TOFS’s director of merchandising revealed the extent of Haaland’s influence.
“Y-fronts have faced stiff competition in the past with boxer briefs, but Haaland has sparked renewed interest in this traditional menswear staple,” Tracy Ford said.
Haaland, 22, openly donned the classic type of underwear earlier this season, forcing fans to look the other way. He posed for the photo in his rolled up Calvin Kleins while holding a spinach and kale milk smoothie.
Later, Gallagher gave insight into his conversation with the in-form frontman.
“I’ve just been with him in the locker room and he’s like a young kid,” he said.
“He walks around in his underpants telling me he can’t wait for me to meet his uncle, whom I’ve never met.
“He’s disgusted that he didn’t score a hat-trick. He’s like a crazy big kid. He’s an incredible footballer.
Haaland’s questionable choice of underwear is the latest example of his brash and extravagant style. Previously, he lifted the lid on his rigorous and healthy diet.
Haaland has scored 52 goals in 49 games this season and fired City on the eve of the treble
He previously revealed a bizarre heart and liver diet that helped him maintain his standards
The 22-year-old also revealed he only drinks water through a complicated filter system
To stay in top form, the ace consumes 6,000 calories a day and feasts on heart and cow’s liver. He also only drinks water through a filter system and makes sure he is exposed to sunlight in the morning to help his “circadian rhythm”.
He also regularly takes ice baths and filters blue light to improve his sleep.
So far this season, the formidable Haaland has scored 52 goals in 49 appearances and helped steer his side on the cusp of a sensational treble.
City need just one more victory to clinch the Premier League, as they have reached the Champions League and FA Cup final.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12102083/Erling-Haalands-Y-fronts-photo-Noel-Gallagher-sparks-45-rise-sales.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erling Haaland’s Y-fronts photo with Noel Gallagher sparks 45% increase in sales
- Wall Street opens higher, on track for its best weekly gain since March
- Google products rumored to be waiting for 2023
- Pakistani Imran Khan ends defiance campaign and allows police to search suspects’ homes
- Indonesia to defend Southern interests at G7: Jokowi – Asia and the Pacific
- Priyanka, Kriti and Other B-Town Divas Who Made Their Acting Debuts With South Movies
- Sreeja Akula is eager to continue her trend of World Championship misfortunes
- Wendy’s Delivers Innovation
- Experimental cancer treatments can be interesting.Here’s how to rate them: Shot
- A 2.2-magnitude earthquake strikes below parts of Westchester County
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Japan to attend G7 summit
- Turkey’s Erdogan pledges to continue lowering rates to fight inflation if re-elected