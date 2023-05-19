The 15 Best Wrinkle-Free Travel Clothes of 2023





This article is part ofCNN Highlights Summer Travel Guidea week-long focus on how you can travel better, smarter and stress-free during your summer trip.Editor’s note: Wrinkles should be the last thing on your mind after a full day of travel. Instead of dealing with unwanted wrinkles at the start of your vacation, plan ahead and look for wrinkle-free fabrics and flexible styles that will still look fresh after being piled into a suitcase. Shoppers interested in wrinkle-resistant garments should look for fabrics made from polyester, polyamide, modal, lyocell, tencel, nylon and spandex, says Frej Lewenhaupt, textile expert, co-founder and CEO of Steam. These wrinkle-resistant materials are designed to retain their shape, lending themselves to travel-friendly garments. If you’re heading to a cooler climate where you’ll need to layer, Lewenhaupt notes that wool, cashmere and merino knits are also reliable options for avoiding wrinkles. On the other hand, says Lewenhaupt, some examples of fabrics that crease easily are silk, satin, cupro, linen, and viscose. They are often very fluid and breathable fine fabrics. But that doesn’t mean you should avoid those completely textile-blend materials that pair the aforementioned crease culprits with those that are wrinkle resistant will result in fewer unwanted lines overall. And when you find yourself stuck with wrinkles, Lewenhaupt says steaming is the fastest way to smooth them out. Plus, he adds, the hot steam also kills bacteria, removes unwanted odors and makes clothes feel fresh after use. Along with heeding Lewenhaupt’s advice, we consulted several travel experts on their favorite wrinkle-resistant garments they’ve worn around the world. Check out the 15 best travel-friendly, wrinkle-resistant clothing choices to add to your packing list (or even wear on your next long-haul flight). “I usually travel to warm destinations, so I prefer to pack natural fabrics like cotton and silk, but this Patagonia dress has accompanied me on a few trips now,” shares travel writer Dobrina Zhekova. The ideal travel dress is made of recycled polyester that resists wrinkles and is ideal for sports activities or a day of sightseeing. “The print is gorgeous and the drawstring waist allows me to adjust the fit. I love how quickly it dries. I would slip it over a wet bathing suit to go to lunch, and any time I reach the restaurant, there would be no more wet spots on it.” Travel journalist and photographer Anna Mazurek raves about these travel pants. “These ultralight 4-way stretch polyester and spandex joggers are my go-to for long flights,” she says. “As I spend a lot of time in the tropical climates of Southeast Asia, I prefer these to the brand’s more popular ones. Performance Joggers, which are more fitted but less light. These really help me stay cool in the heat and humidity.” Zhekova has been buying Amour Vert’s silk pieces for years and also loves its durable viscose options. “I own the Renata blouse in a few prints, including this one in wrinkle-resistant Ecovero Viscose,” she says. “It’s flattering, super versatile and always looks like I’ve just ironed it when in reality it was probably sitting folded in my carry-on for a few days before I slipped into it 10 minutes before dinner. .” The style comes in several beautiful prints as well as a washable silk version available on Amazon. These are Zhekova’s go-to travel pants, “not just because they’re wrinkle-resistant, but also because they’re SO comfortable.” She adds that the style is versatile and can look super polished when needed. “I also like that it’s easy to get dressed (if I’m flying business class), so I I look more dressed when I show up at my airline lounge,” says Zhekova. For those who spend a lot of time outdoors, like Mazurek, the travel expert recommends this protective long sleeve. “As I’m a big hiker, fabrics with UPF are a big draw. I almost always wear long sleeves to protect my arms and avoid having to reapply sunscreen repeatedly,” she says. “Columbia makes a wide range of button-down shirt styles in Omni-Wick Ripstop UPF 40 polyester. Although not always the slimmest fit, they can be worn unbuttoned with a tank top for a more flattering look. They are also extremely light and dries quickly even in the wettest conditions.” The style is also available in men’s sizes. “Athleta has a great collection of lightweight, UPF and quick-dry dresses for travel that are also wrinkle-resistant. Dressing them up is easy with the right shoes, sandals for a night out and sneakers for walking around town,” says Mazurek. This packable dress, available in six colors, features a fluid fit, pockets and an asymmetric hem. Total Transparency: I was previously a sales associate at Eileen Fisher’s flagship store in New York during college. These stretchy but tailored pants were a consistent best seller for their comfortable, wrinkle-free construction and are great travel pants. People bought them in all colors because they liked them so much. They have a slim fit that skims the body, a flattering ankle length and they come in one size inclusive. from small to 3X. Although they feel lightweight and as flexible as yoga pants, they resemble traditional pants, rather than leggings or joggers, making them a reliable addition to a packing list. Plus, they’re high quality and made to last. I’ve had the same pair for over five years and they still look like new. One of the reasons Mazurek loves Athleta’s dresses and rompers is that they often feature pockets. This cinched-waist romper has subtle zipped pockets that make it easy to carry your essentials, even when you don’t want to carry a bag. A balance of fashion and practicality, these pleated pants adopt an intentional crease while resisting wrinkles. Vertical pleating adds texture, while fluid polyester avoids unwanted creases. Not your ordinary polo shirt, this option from Sunspel has some history. “This style was originally an archival piece from the 1950s, but brought back and updated for the James Bond film ‘Casino Royale,’” says the food and travel editor Benjamin Lion Setiawan. “If it’s good enough for 007 and all his adventures, it’s good enough for my travels. Plus, the Supima cotton makes it super comfy.” These pants can take you wherever you need to go, whether on a day hike or out to dinner, while keeping their fit cool and comfortable. “It’s perfect for long-haul flights as it looks refined enough to wear with a blazer, but can also withstand a full day of activity,” notes Liong Setiawan, adding that the pants also wick away sweat. moisture and is breathable. Monos is known for its modern luggage, and the brand’s clothing also has the active traveler in mind. With unisex styles made from 95% OEKO-TEX certified cotton, the soft material lends itself to refined yet comfortable loungewear. This basic t-shirt has elasticated cuffs for a subtle design detail that sets it apart from your typical long sleeve. With functional features like a secure inside pocket just for a passport (plus two other inside pockets) and a water-repellent finish, this blazer is made for jet-setters. It’s made with a stretchy polyester/spandex that prioritizes mobility and comfort so you can look flawless from check-in to stepping off the plane. Available in 5-inch, 7-inch, and 9-inch lengths and six color options, these water-repellent, wrinkle-resistant shorts are perfect for sunny travels. “I love these shorts because they dry quickly and have enough stretch to easily move around town,” says Liong Setiawan. “Plus, there’s a hidden zippered pocket that will help keep your wallet or phone safe.” Linen is a classic summer look, but the textile is prone to wrinkling making it difficult to pack, which is where Onia’s Flex Linen comes in. Available in styles for Men And women, the material is a blend of linen, cotton, rayon and spandex. It has the breathable and lightweight properties of traditional linen, but without the typical creases. This style is inspired by five-pocket jeans with a slim fit and mid-rise waist, and as the name suggests, is made for those on the go. Wear them day or night by teaming them with a knitted polo shirt or a button-up shirt. Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as ourbest travel credit cardscurrently available.

