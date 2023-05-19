West Virginia No. 6 drops Game 1 of the series in Texas in big fashion





No. 6 West Virginia didn’t look like a team competing for a Big 12 title on Thursday night. Luckily for the Mountaineers, they still have two chances. The Mountaineers (39-14, 15-7 Big 12) lost Thursday’s game to Texas (36-18, 13-9 Big 12) 12-2 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin. WVU scored two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season. Carson Estridge started on the mound to start the series after three straight appearances. Ben Hampton, who usually starts the series openers on Fridays, was not listed as a likely starter for any of the three games in Austin, although Sunday’s starter has yet to be announced. Estridge recorded just five outs and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits. Maxx Yehl, who relieved Estridge, allowed three earned runs out of the bullpen in two and a third innings. Longhorn outfielder Porter Brown played the villain in Thursday’s one-sided drama. Brown hit a single in his first at bat, then hit a home run in each of his next three plate appearances. He had eight RBIs in the process. Texas recorded three multi-run innings Thursday, each hosting a homer from Brown. Coming into Thursday’s game, he’s had eight long balls this year. Grant Siegel pitched two innings out of the bullpen and allowed three runs, but none of them were earned as they followed a pitching error from Siegel. Those three runs came on Porter’s third homer of the night to extend Texas’ lead to 11-0. Gavin Van Kempen was the only WVU pitcher who didn’t allow a run. Van Kempen walked a batter, but he allowed no hits in a scoreless relief inning. WVU scored its two runs late and facing a huge deficit. Braden Barry (1 for 3) scored JJ Wetherholt (1 for 4) on an RBI double in the eighth inning. Moments later, the Longhorns responded with a solo homer from outfielder Dylan Campbell. In the ninth, Evan Smith hit for JJ Wetherholt, and Smith scored Caleb McNeely (0 for 3, BB) on an RBI single. Although WVU could have clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a win, Oklahoma State’s 13-2 win over Oklahoma on Thursday kept the Mountaineers from clinching the outright crown on Thursday night. A win at any point in the Texas Series would guarantee the Mountaineers a share, while an OSU win and loss would make WVU the sole champion. Blaine Traxel (7-4, 3.22 ERA) is expected to start Friday’s game for the Mountaineers against right-hander Lebarron Johnson (6-2, 2.76 ERA). The first launch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

