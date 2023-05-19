Fashion
Memorial Day 2023 fashion sales worth checking out
When Memorial Day weekend rolls around, it means many of us get a little respite from work in order to spend time with loved ones. But between catching up on the last real housewives drama with your mother or having coffee with a friend, you may also want to have some quality time alone. For those who love to shop, that’s me, that means setting aside plenty of time to browse your favorite online retailers. Enter, TZRs carefully edited list of Memorial Day Weekend fashion sales.
Below, we’ve put together a curation with something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a new bathing suit for the summer or a nice dress for dinner (psst, Simon Miller has the cutest). In addition to ready-to-wear deals, many accessory brands like Mansur Gavriel and Nomasei offer discounts on their seasonal bag and shoe collections. This latest label, for example, is offering a generous 20% off to shoppers from May 26-31. No matter where your search takes you, you’ll find sales that are too good to pass up.
Find out which websites are worth checking out ahead of time, so that when the holidays roll around, you’ll already have a solid wish list of what you want to buy. Also keep this message saved on your phone or computer, as we will update it with more sale information as we receive it.
Simon Miller
The fashion girl’s favorite brand offers up to 70% off all sale items from May 26 to May 29. On the one hand, you will do amazing business, but on the other hand, you can have a hard time deciding which items to add to cart, you’ll want it all.
Mansour Gavriel
Does your summer handbag collection desperately need a refresh? If so, say no more, the Instagram-friendly label is offering up to 40% off select models from May 22 to May 29. We were hoping his popular M Frame wand would be included in the discount.
Nomasei
For those unfamiliar with this eco-conscious shoe brand, it was founded by two Chlo alumni, Paule Tenaillon and Marine Braquet. The shoes have a French girl touch to them, so if that aesthetic speaks to you, take advantage. Nomase is a 20% offer sitewide from May 26 to May 31 with the code MEMORIALDAY.
MMLaFleur
If you find yourself with nothing to wear as you get dressed for the week, check out MMLaFleurs’ selection of office-appropriate tops, pants, skirts and dresses. The brand offers up to 40% off select items from May 23 to May 30, so as soon as you return to work, you will have new items ready to wear.
Vitamin A
On May 22, the swimwear brand offers 25% off select itemsso now is the best time to buy a new bikini or a light dress for the summer.
Eberjey
We tell ourselves all the time that we’ll soon be taking off our college t-shirts at bedtime for a nice set of pajamas and, well, that’s never going to happen. This month, however, we have a great reason to keep that promise. From May 27 to 30, the loungewear brand Eberjeys offering a Extra 30% off Sale Styles with code SUMMER.
ALIVE
Pool and beach days are on the horizon, so make sure your bath drawer is stocked with the right products. Loungewear brand LIVELY can help you with this, as it offers up to 50% off all swims from May 25 to May 31. Customers will also receive a free tote (a $25 value) with any order while supplies last.
Calzedonia
The Italian brand has all your summer swimwear needs covered. From May 25 to May 29, you can shop her bikinis and one-pieces for $49 and camos are 30% off.
very intimate
The lingerie brand is hosting a sale from May 22-29, where online shoppers will get 50% off its microfiber and cotton panties. Meanwhile, bras will be $19 a flight!
