Gwyneth Paltrow rocks a leather dress with sneakers as she gushes about ‘Innovation’
Gwyneth Paltrow talked about “innovation” and plugging in her Paycom partnership in a new Instagram photo shared on Thursday.
The Goop founder, 50, who recently gave her fans a glimpse of her lavish $5 million Montecito mansion, stopped by the software company’s podcast, HR Break Room, to also talk about her ” Next Chapter” with host Trinity Thomas, which airs May 9. .
The Oscar-winning actress stopped for a quick photo with Thomas wearing a short-sleeved black leather dress with a pair of sleek white sneakers.
Her blonde locks were parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly down her shoulders in light waves.
In the caption to her 8.3 million fans and followers, the mother-of-two wrote, “I spend a lot of time thinking, reading and asking my mentors about different ways to encourage innovation at all levels and with all my teams at goop.”
She added, “It was a pleasure to sit down and talk about what I learned with Trinity Thomas and think more about what motivates me as an entrepreneur and CEO,” while revealing that she stopped by the “@paycomsoftware” podcast.
During the 30-minute episode of HR Break Room, Paltrow discussed starting his successful company Goop, which began as a newsletter in 2008.
She told Trinity that after posting about French pharmacies, a fan approached her and expressed her desire to buy the products mentioned in the story.
The Shakespeare In Love actress said she realized ‘trade can be a service, not just transactional and trying to get someone to buy something…’
She added, “Like, there was a way to build a business where you could offer curation that was very meaningful to people.”
While talking about how she grew her business into the multi-million dollar business it is today, the Golden Globe winner explained, “I was very lucky because I had a successful film career.”
“I had saved up some money, so when I had my kids, I was able to really take three years off, which a lot of American women can’t do,” and explained that during that time, she had collected ideas for Goop.
“It’s very scary to think about change if you don’t have some kind of cushion. I think that’s why a lot of people sort of do it on the side,” she said of starting a business.
“And I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to do work that’s really meaningful and really fits with what we’re here for,” Gwyneth explained to Trinity during the episode.
“And sometimes that means starting your own business. And I think that’s phenomenal. Like, I love entrepreneurs,’ the Iron Man star said. “I think they’re the ones that drive our society forward.”
She continued, “You know, that kind of self-confidence that you have to have is so inspiring. So, I always encourage people to listen to each other. Tune into your deepest place.
Gwyneth has admitted there have been ‘countless times’ when she hasn’t ‘felt qualified’ to be CEO of a company, but later said she finds it perfectly acceptable to ask for help. help and learn constantly.
Beauty revealed during the podcast episode that last year Goop faced a number of challenges, such as ‘supply chain issues’ and that 2022 was ‘really tough’ and ‘difficult’ “. However, she stressed the importance of taking “time to reflect” on the achievements the company has faced.
Asked what’s next for Goop’s future, Paltrow revealed, “I’m really excited about a few things we have in the works. We started a food delivery business in Southern California, which was very exciting. It’s called Goop Kitchen.
She also said “new products” are also being developed that focus on “clean” and “non-toxic” beauty.
As for what lies ahead, the actress admitted that she continually wants to be a better “person” as well as “as a leader, as a mother, as a wife.”
“I’m excited for this next chapter of my life. You know, it’s been painful for me because my daughter left home for college, and my son is going to be followed up quickly. And so really taking this time to figure it out that I have a real change in my life these last two years.
Earlier this month, Gwyneth was lucky enough to celebrate her daughter Apple’s 19th birthday on May 14. She uploaded a series of adorable mother-daughter photos to Instagram and added a sweet caption to one photo that read, ‘Happy birthday @applemartin you are my life.’
The actress shares Apple and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The former couple were married from 2003 until their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Two years later, she married Brad Falchuk and became stepmother to her children from a previous relationship: Brody and Isabella.
