Why global fashion should keep tabs on barefoot luxury in Australia





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. It really takes a lot of time and effort to get here. In addition, you have to take into account the jet lag, observes Nathalie Constanty, consultant for Le Bon March in Paris, over a coffee before Caroline Reznik’s Friday evening show, penultimate of the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW ). We’re at Carriageworks, the three-track event venue, a former rail repair warehouse in Sydney’s gentrified inner city district of Eveleigh. Outside the venue, dusk is falling as local influencers jostle like birds of paradise for their final #aafw shots of the season. Another Australian Fashion Week ended on Friday: the question is, should anyone outside the country pay attention? In fashion, as in many other cultural arenas, the reality of distance and time means Australia tends to languish out of sight and out of mind. Sydney is nearly 10,000 miles from New York and 10,500 miles from Paris. From a time perspective, its clock is respectively 14 hours and 8 hours ahead of these two fashion capitals of the world. As a nation in the southern hemisphere, the seasons are opposite to those in the north. And Sydney is in a country similar in geographic size to the United States, but with a human population only 5 million larger than New York State. It is so remote, so out of sync and so sparsely populated that Australia could be, and often is, considered a backwater. However, after this week’s shows, it has become apparent to this observer at least that Australia’s isolation is as much a strength as a weakness. As Constanty confirms: It can be difficult to make the trip from Europe, but once you make the effort to go to Australia, you find ideas and brands unlike any other. And some of them have met with great success with our customers. For example, she raises Almais, whosefirst show opened AAFW this season. Constanty took over the brand shortly after founder Lesleigh Jermanus launched it in 2020. The Almais aesthetic is really fresh and different, very feminine and easy to wear, she says. Constanty hails Sir and Oroton as other recently recruited labels that have proven themselves to their Parisian audience. Asked about the labels she’s picked up this season, she hesitates, saying privacy reasons prevent her from spilling the beans.

