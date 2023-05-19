A fashion guide to this summer’s must have – unbridal white dress

After Blackpink’s hugely popular outfit choice of Jennie Kim at the Met Gala, Euronews Culture takes a look at some of the best white dresses of all time

After the glitzy Met Gala earlier this month, you might see little white dresses popping up everywhere as we enter summer fashion season.

It’s thanks in part to Blackpinks Jennie Kim who attended the glamorous New York event, who paid tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, wearing a Chanel-made reinterpretation of a look from the Fall/Winter 1990 collection of Lagerfeld for the fashion house.

Despite the relative simplicity of the little white dress, a new report showed her Met Gala look skyrocketed Google searches for a white minidress by 564% after the K-pop star donned the dress.

Research by British fashion label Karen Millen online saw white mini dresses climbing six times the average thanks to Jennie Kims’ dress selection.

White dresses have been a staple for years, and while they’re commonly associated with purity and weddings, they’ve become a mainstay in every fashionista’s spring and summer wardrobe. If you too have been inspired by Kim’s look – or one of the other white dresses paraded on the Met Gala staircase – but you don’t know where to start to choose the best look for you, Euronews Culture is here to provide more inspiration via some of the best white dresses ever.

The “goddess” dress

Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950s, respectively filmed “To Catch a Thief” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”. Both women were inspired by the ‘goddess’ look often associated with white dresses and are both elegant and exceptionally polished – perfect reference points if you’re attending a classy event this summer, but steer clear of this style if you’re invited to a party. marriage ! A quick note on “To Catch a Thief” – every outfit worn by Grace Kelly is timeless and the movie is well worth a watch for more ideas for perfect summer outfits, as well as the plot.

A moment Marilyn

Perhaps the most iconic white dress of all time is Marilyn Monroe’s William Travilla dress, worn by the late actress in “The Seven Year Itch” in 1955. While filming the film the year before, Monroe posed above a windy subway grate and the resulting image has been described as one of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century. A word of warning – try to put your own twist on the look if you try to recreate this outfit to avoid looking too costumed.

Not quite nuptial

Brigitte Bardot was famous for her many weddings — both on and off screen — but this dress from 1967’s “A Coeur de Joie” could be worn for any occasion, wedding-related or otherwise. Many brides spend a lot of money on a wedding dress, but if you take inspiration from her Pierre Cardin maxi dress, it would be possible to wear the expensive garment again and again. The dress is a highlight of the film directed by Serge Bourguignon, which was almost universally panned by critics and stood out in one of the most stylish movie wardrobes in history.

1970s glamor never goes out of style

Actress Farrah Fawcett – pictured here with Britain’s newly crowned King Charles when he was just a prince in 1977 – is the ultimate inspiration for a 1970s white dress moment A dress inspired by a plunging white halter dress with gold accessories is perfect for making a statement at any party worth visiting this summer.

When in doubt, take inspiration from Versace

For some of the most iconic white dresses in fashion history, look no further than Italian designer Versace. Worn to great effect by Princess Diana and Elizabeth Hurley in the 1990s, the fashion house offers endless inspiration when it comes to this summer’s must-haves. Whether you want a simpler look – like the choice of the late Diana for a concert in Italy to benefit Bosnian children – or the heavily embellished dress worn by actress Hurley at the 1995 Oscars – Versace is a good starting point for your style reference album.

Proof that Versace can still make a perfect white dress 30 years later is Anne Hathaway, dressed in white – like Jennie Kim – at last week’s Met Gala in New York. Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s designs for Chanel – with its tweed fabric and pearl and gold accents – the Hathaway dress shows that a white dress can still look bold and stand out from simpler pieces, without sacrificing elegance. This was the best look at the Met Gala in Euronews Culturethe opinion of; expect to see copies very soon on the high street.

Make a fancy choice? Watch Bjork

No list of white dresses would be complete without Bjork’s iconic swan dress, worn by the Icelandic singer at the 2001 Oscars. famous for a reason – and you could do worse than take inspiration from the Marjan Pejoski-designed piece if you’re itching to inject some whimsy into your white dress look.

The endless possibilities of the white dress

While black dresses are always heralded for their countless iterations and ways to wear them, white dresses are just as versatile. Taking inspiration from Hollywood stars of yore, these three outfits prove that white evening wear can look good in any form.

Michelle Pfeiffer, seen here at a screening of her 2009 film Cherie, wears a simple white cocktail dress with slightly loose hair that gives the appearance of effortless glamour.

Rather less easy but equally glamorous was Michelle Obama at the 2009 Inauguration Ball after her husband Barack became President of the United States for the first time. Wearing a dress designed by Jason Wu and adorned with organza flowers, the former first lady looked elegant and perfectly dressed for the historic occasion.

If you really want to stand out with your white dress, you could do a lot worse than take inspiration from Lupita Nyong’o. She wore the Calvin Klein dress, adorned with 6,000 pearls, to the 2015 Oscars and was by far the best dressed that year. Sadly, the dress – estimated to be worth $150,000 (about 137,000) – was stolen from Nyongos’ hotel room after the Oscars and it’s still unclear if the version later returned was the original. , but it will live on in fashion history as the perfect dress. White dress.

A must-have “cottage-core”

Even if you don’t have an event to attend this summer, there’s always a white dress for you. If your plans involve nothing more than picking flowers in the garden, cottage-core – one of euro news top cores and one of the few that look just as good offline – shows you just need a simple, flowing white dress to play out in bucolic fantasies. Accessorize with a scarf and wicker basket and you have the perfect summer look that’s easy and breezy.