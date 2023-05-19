The 23 Best Men’s Casual Shoes of 2023





Each item on this page has been chosen by a City & Country editor. We may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. 1 Best Leather Sneakers Grands La Royale 1 Best Leather Sneakers Grands La Royale Both trendy and functional, here is a pair of leather sneakers that can be worn just as well with jeans and a t-shirt as with khaki pants and a white button-down. Best of all: they come in a ton of different shades (including gray, beige, and brown) to suit all styles and preferences. Material: Leather Size range: 7-15 2 Best Oxford Shoes To Boot New York Alessio – Leather oxfords with cap toes 2 Best Oxford Shoes To Boot New York Alessio – Leather oxfords with cap toes A polished pair of chestnut oxfords can go from boardroom to chic party without hesitation, and you won’t find a better option than those from To Boot. Material: Leather Size range: 7-15 3 Best White Sneakers Koio Capri in Triple White 3 Best White Sneakers Koio Capri in Triple White No collection of men’s shoes is complete with fresh white kicks. These bad boys are handmade in Italy from leather and have a plush insole that lets you wear them for hours without suffering a single blister, aches or pains. Wear them with jeans, wear them with khakis, wear them with shorts, the world is your style oyster. Material: Durable leather Size range: 7-16 Advertising – Continue Reading Below 4 Best Driving Shoes Tods Leather Gommino Loafers 4 Best Driving Shoes Tods Leather Gommino Loafers You can’t beat a classic, and by that we mean Tod’s driving shoes, which are exquisitely crafted with the finest materials. The brand’s signature loafers with grippy pebbled outsoles are an obvious choice for every adventure, whether you’re driving or traveling on foot. Material: Leather Size range: 5.5-14.5 5 Best boat shoes Polo Ralph Lauren Merton Leather Boat Shoe 5 Best boat shoes Polo Ralph Lauren Merton Leather Boat Shoe Designed to get better with wear, these saddle brown nautical-inspired shoes are bound to be your go-to shoes summer after summer. Material: Leather Size range: 7-15 6 Best Sustainable Shoes Rothy’s The Driving Moccasins 6 Best Sustainable Shoes Rothy’s The Driving Moccasins Rothy’s Driving Moccasins are sustainably made with over 21 bottles. Best of all, they’re comfortable, flexible, and even machine washable! Thus, they will remain as new with each exit. Material: plastic bottles Size range: 7-16 Advertising – Continue Reading Below 7 Best Suede Sneakers Common Projects Retro low-top leather-trimmed suede trainers 7 Best Suede Sneakers Common Projects Retro low-top leather-trimmed suede trainers For an elevated sneaker option, these velvety suede low-tops are truly minimal, but add just the right amount of pizzazz to any understated outfit. Material: Sweden Size range: EU39-EU47 8 Best Combat Boots Thursday Boot Company Mens Captain Cap Toe Leather Boots 8 Best Combat Boots Thursday Boot Company Mens Captain Cap Toe Leather Boots Slip on these sturdy stompers with your favorite jeans and flannel shirt, and you’ve got your signature look for the cooler seasons. Material: Leather Size range: 6-14 9 Casual black shoes Cole Haan originalLarge Wingtip Oxford 9 Casual black shoes Cole Haan originalLarge Wingtip Oxford A black dress shoe, but make it business casual. Richelieu details add a refined touch, while the athletic sole makes them suitable for walking all day. Material: Leather Size range: 6.5-16 Advertising – Continue Reading Below ten Cult sneakers Veja V-10 rubber-trimmed leather sneakers ten Cult sneakers Veja V-10 rubber-trimmed leather sneakers You can’t call yourself a sneakerhead without owning at least one pair of Vejas. Durably made and comfortable to wear, these V-10s are just about the coolest shoes you’ll ever slip your feet into. Even the royal family is obsessed. Material: Raw materials Size range: EU39-EU46 11 Best Chukka Boots Clarks Desert Chukka Boots 11 Best Chukka Boots Clarks Desert Chukka Boots It doesn’t get more versatile than the chukka. The structured ankle-length silhouette makes it easy to style with most outfits, while the welt construction guarantees durability. Material: Sweden Size range: 7-14 12 Best Penny Loafers Paraboot Paraboot Corals Loafer 12 Best Penny Loafers Paraboot Paraboot Corals Loafer When you want to look polished and put together, you can’t go wrong with the ladylike penny loafers. This structured pair from Paraboot is comfortable, stylish, durable and an ideal option all year round. Material: Leather Size range: 7-11.5 Advertising – Continue Reading Below 13 Best Suede Loafers Nordstrom Pryor Penny Moccasin 13 Best Suede Loafers Nordstrom Pryor Penny Moccasin Wear these luxurious blue suede loafers and we guarantee you’ll stand out in a sea of ​​brown loafers. Material: Sweden Size range: 8.5-13 14 Ideal for summer Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Moccasins 14 Ideal for summer Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Moccasins It’s all in the name. Cut from the finest suede, these minimalist loafers from Loro Piana will have you covered for all your summer outings. Material: Sweden Size range: 5-15 15 Best Slip-On Sneakers Vince Fletcher Suede Slip-On Sneakers 15 Best Slip-On Sneakers Vince Fletcher Suede Slip-On Sneakers Want a sneaker without the fuss? These stylish slip-on sneakers that pull on easily are your best bet. Oh, and how about that forest green color? A great way to add interest to an otherwise simple ensemble. Material: Sweden Size range: 7-13 Advertising – Continue Reading Below 16 Best derby shoes Nordstrom Dorian Brogued Wingtip Derby 16 Best derby shoes Nordstrom Dorian Brogued Wingtip Derby Discover Oxford’s equally sharp sister style: the Derby. Crafted from smooth leather and adorned with sophisticated brogue detailing, these casual dress shoes will serve you well for years to come. Material: Leather Size range: 7.5-13 17 Oxford-Meets-Sneaker Santoni rubber-soled leather brogues 17 Oxford-Meets-Sneaker Santoni rubber-soled leather brogues Part oxford, part sneaker, these Italian-made shoes are the quintessence of business casual footwear. Material: Leather Size range: 7-13 18 One-of-a-kind basketball News The Preface 18 One-of-a-kind basketball News The Preface These aren’t just any ordinary sneakers, they’re sneakers with a story. From the rising brand Novella, each shoe is created in collaboration with an artisan. What makes them even more unique is the fact that there are only 2020 pairs available, with each shoe labeled with its own number. Material: Leather Size range: 5-14 Advertising – Continue Reading Below 19 Best Chelsea Boots RM Williams Comfort Craftsman Boot 19 Best Chelsea Boots RM Williams Comfort Craftsman Boot When in doubt, wear a Chelsea boot. The RM Williams version of the classic features buttery leather construction and is incredibly flexible to walk on. Plus, they’re versatile enough to easily transition from everyday dressing to formal settings. Material: Leather Size range: 7-14 20 Best Suede Boots Wyatt Chelsea boots in suede Saint Laurent 20 Best Suede Boots Wyatt Chelsea boots in suede Saint Laurent Every guy needs a pair of boots he can dress up or dress down for every occasion on his schedule. Saint Laurent’s sand suede Chelsea boots are exactly what we had in mind. Material: Sweden Size range: 6-17 Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

