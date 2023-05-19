Women’s golf fashion gets a 2023 update





Style Points is a weekly column on how fashion intersects with the rest of the world. Until recently, golf wasn’t exactly synonymous with style. Rather, it was synonymous with its polar opposite, evoking Jack Nicklaus checkered trousers, Tiger Woods polo shirts or Jon Dalys Zubaz style trousers. But lately, a whole host of recreational sports have had their high fashion moments in the sun (tennis, skiing and even pickleball among them). When golf started trending at the height of the pandemic, says Bandiers President Danielle LaFleur, it was an understandable outlet: people had more time at home, needed outdoor activities and were looking for camaraderie and community. And as outdoor pandemic pastimes have replaced galas and outings, fashion has adapted. Brands have seen more and more women embrace the traditionally male-dominated sport and their products with it. At the Masters last month, designers including Tory Burch created exclusive and sought-after products around the event. And even indie-cool bastion SSENSE is currently offering pieces from the booming London label. Golf Mansions. Looks by Tory Burch. Courtesy of the brand Fashion brands like Burchs, athletics giants like Lululemon, and smaller lines like Recreational Habits and Random Golf Club have all expanded their assortments in recent years. In the process, they eschewed the rosy, shrunken approach to creating women’s sportswear and instead offered more edgy options that their female customers could also wear off the course. Take, for example, Burchs , which the brand recently introduced in a black suitable for daywear. Or recreational habits embroidered track shorts set, which might seem as appropriate for brunch as it is for the green. Yet in this new generation of golf apparel, the performance elements are not neglected, with moisture wicking and four-way stretch among all the slightly retro fashionable prints. A look of Recreational Habits. Courtesy of the brand Sun Choe, Lululemons product manager, notes that even before the athletics giant introduced dedicated golf styles, women were already using their pieces for this purpose. As we’ve seen more and more of our guests turn to sports, she says, it was only natural to create a collection that offers everything they love, expect and feel from our gear, specifically designed for the needs of the golf. LaFleur echoes that, saying Bandier has seen phenomenal growth when it comes to traditional club sports, like tennis, golf and pickleball. To keep up with demand, we see brands developing capsule golf collections… but also entire brands springing up to meet the needs of the modern, fashionable golfer, she adds. Bandier currently offers a range of golf equipment from brands such as Lacoste, Varley and The Upside. There’s a growing consumer base looking for atypical looks, says LaFleur, which allows us to have a lot of fun with our partner brands. (This Memorial Day weekend, the Bandiers Southampton store will launch a Lacoste revival with golf and tennis sets from the French Spring 2023 lines.) A look from the Lululemons golf assortment. Courtesy of the brand Also at the root (pardon the pun) the trend is a return to preparation, a fixation on the style of old money and an obsession with stealth wealth. (What frame could be older silver than ties?) No wonder many of the looks available skew the old-fashioned prep more than the new athleisure. Career advancement can also be a factor: while the alumni club is still considering mergers on the fairway, a growing number of women are, in the spirit of if you can’t beat them, join them, y go too. Jackie Skye Muller, editor and creative director of Recreational Habits, even asked me to a study on the importance of networking through golf for women in male-dominated fields. And if you strike a deal on the course, you might as well look good doing it. ELLE Fashion Director Vronique Hyland is ELLE’s Fashion Articles Director and the author of the book Dress code, who was selected as one of The New Yorker Best books of the year. His writings have already appeared in The New York Times magazine, the new yorker, O, new York magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, And Cond Nast Traveler.

