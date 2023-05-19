Get Top 17 Deals Now

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



With summer just around the corner, it’s probably time to assess your warm-weather wardrobe. The best time to do it? NOW!

With just days to go until Memorial Day weekend kicks off and summer officially kicks off, it’s a great time to save big on some summer staples (or even cold-weather parts.) when the prices are the best!). Luckily, hundreds of brands are participating in Memorial Day apparel and accessories sales this year, making it much easier to save in style.

Whether you need new denim shorts, a bathing suit or two, a cocktail dress for that upcoming summer wedding or even some light pajamas, our clothing sales list and Memorial Day style can guide you to all this and more.

From incredible savings on denim at Joe’s Jeans to amazing discounts on popular designer brands like Chlo and Alexander Wang, there’s bound to be a brand on our list that will have you excited about summer fashion.

Tip: Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be updated daily throughout the week with more amazing sales.

A&F is offering 15% off almost everything when you spend $100 or more for a limited time.

Aerie is offering $20 off orders of $75 or more, $30 off orders of $100 or more, or $50 off orders of $150 or more with promo code SUNNYSAVES.

Get up to 40% off select styles for a limited time.







AllBirds Tree Runners all the birds

Save big this Memorial Day with Banana Republic Factory’s Memorial Day Sale 50% off everything and an extra 20% off your entire purchase afterward. No code needed.

Gym Shark is offering an additional 30% off sale styles (with over 100 new styles added!) for a limited time.

Stock up on pajamas during the Hanna Andersson Memorial Day sale for up to 60% off sale styles and up to 40% off new arrivals May 21-29.







Hanna Andersson Sparkle and Shine Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Anderson

Take 30% off your order when you purchase any shorts (exclusions apply) for a limited time.

Get up to 50% off select styles with promo code BUY EARLY For a limited time.

9. Joe’s Jeans

From May 24 to May 30, take 30% off almost everything at Joe’s Jeans with promo code SOUTH SUN.

The We Made Too Much section of lululemon offers a plethora of incredible discounts on apparel and accessories from the athletic powerhouse brand. Hang them while you can!







lululemon Align High Rise 28″ Pants

Get 30% off on your purchase of women’s and men’s clothing.

Take 30% Off Your Entire Order When You Spend $220 Or More With Promo Code EXTRA30.

Nordstrom’s sale section features designer finds from Chlo, Alexander Wang, Givenchy, Versace and more.

For a limited time, get 30% off select Outdoor Voices summer styles.

Take 50% off select shorts, tank tops and warm weather essentials for a limited time.

Enjoy 20% Off Select Styles Of Sandals At Vince Camuto With Promo Code SANDALS20.

Stock up on your favorite Venus swimwear before summer 2023 by taking advantage of the brand’s epic Memorial Day sale, buy two items and get the third for free. free. redeem code HUG23.

