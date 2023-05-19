Megan Fox’s Breasts Almost Pop Out Of Her Dress At Sports Illustrated Party





She sure is foxy. Megan Fox looked sexier than ever in a plunging, sheer black dress by LaQuan Smith that bared her midriff and nearly bared her breasts. The Jennifers Body stars’ boobs almost popped out of the set as she walked the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated 2023 swimsuit issue launch party on Thursday night. The New Girl alum, 37, who is one of the cover girls for the iconic annual issue alongside Martha Stewart and others, wore her red Little Mermaid hair extensions in soft waves and accessorized her look with Le Vian jewelry. Fox was ultimately able to avoid the wardrobe malfunction. However, people on social media still had a lot to say about LBD’s downfall. Megan Fox smoked at the launch of the Sports Illustrated 2023 swimsuit issue on May 18. Getty Images Fox struck a sexy pose on the Hard Rock Hotel New York red carpet. AFP via Getty Images “She was sexy without even trying. (One of the things I loved the most about her.) Now she’s trying too hard to be sexy and it’s not working,” one person slammed on the fashion Instagram account Check the tag post. This dress looks so vulgar on her, wrote another. Put them away Megan, suggested one commenter. Fans were quick to criticize the plunging black dress. CG pictures Earlier this week, Fox opened up about her body — specifically her thumbs. I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit covergirl, 37, told the magazine about her bludgeoned thumbs. They are just a little short. Is it really that crazy? The mum-of-three opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia. Getty Images for Sports Illustrated swimsuit The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star has taken a “journey” to loving her own body. Getty Images for Sports Illustrated swimsuit For more Page Six style… The Transformers star also spoke to the magazine about her battle with body dysmorphia. I have body dysmorphia. I never see myself the way other people see me, Fox – who shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – admitted at Sports Illustrated. There was never a time in my life when I loved my body, never, she says, before describing her endless journey to love herself. One person who certainly loved the sexy look was fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who supported her while attending the red carpet, although he posed separately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/05/19/megan-foxs-wears-sheer-dress-at-sports-illustrated-party/

