Sam Brinton’s latest arrest relates to alleged theft of Tanzanian fashion designer’s clothes, lawyer says

The latest arrest this week of former top Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton relates to his alleged theft of luggage from a Tanzanian fashion designer in 2018, according to the designer’s attorney.

Peter Hansen, a Washington DC-based lawyer representing Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin, said police executed a search warrant at Brinton’s residence in Maryland on Wednesday using information he shared with them. Khamsin accused Brinton of wearing her custom designs which were packed in luggage she reported missing in 2018 at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

“On March 9, 2018, his luggage was stolen from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport,” Hansen told Fox News Digital in a statement. “In her bag were more than a dozen bespoke garments that she had designed, as well as a number of other valuables for her business.”

“Asya Khamsins’ belongings were badly damaged by this loss, which remained a mystery until she was recently alerted by photos of Sam Brinton carrying items from her lost luggage. She then contacted the authorities “, he continued.

NON-BINARY BIDEN OFFICIAL SAM BRINTON STOLE JEWELRY WORTH $1,700 IN SECOND BAGGAGE THEFT: POLICE

Police officers from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and the Montgomery County Police Department finally arrested Brinton Wednesday night after an hour-long search of the embattled former federal official’s home. Brinton faces grand theft charges in connection with the case.

A spokesperson for MWAA Police, the primary law enforcement agency for both Washington, D.C.-area airports, confirmed on Thursday that the arrest was related to a baggage theft they heard speak in February, but did not provide flight details. Fox News Digital first reported the alleged theft involving Khamsin in February.

WOMEN’S FASHION DESIGNER ALLEGATES SAM BRINTON WEARED HER CLOTHES WHICH DISAPPEARED FROM AIRPORT IN 2018

“Asya Khamsin, with the help of a lawyer, provided the MWAA with images of Mr. Brinton wearing his bespoke designs and lost jewelry, along with comparison photos showing them on models and Asya Khamsin herself. same,” Hansen said.

“We understand that the MWAA, in conjunction with Montgomery County Police, searched Mr. Brintons’ residence on Wednesday morning (May 17) and recovered a number of items matching the descriptions and images provided by Asya Khamsin”, Hansen’s statement has been added. “We also understand that Mr Brinton was arrested during the search, presumably based on the search results.”

Hansen added that he hopes the police will return any clothing belonging to his client that was presumably recovered during the search of Brinton’s home.

The attorney also said Khamsin is considering his options to file a civil suit against Brinton.

EX-BIDEN NON-BINARY OFFICIAL SAM BRINTON AGREES TO UNDERGO MENTAL HEALTH ASSESSMENT IN BAGGAGE THEFT CASE

“Mr. Brinton is expected to face prosecution, and Asya Khamsin hopes to recover the items seized from the MWAA very soon,” he continued. “Asya Khamsin leaves her options open for a civil action against Mr Brinton, but has not yet filed a civil complaint.

“Asya Khamsin is a Black, Muslim, immigrant entrepreneur, and she has built a distinguished career over forty years. She deserves credit for her work, and she calls on publications that have displayed her work without attribution to correct this misuse of her work. . .”

Brinton’s latest arrest comes a month after Brinton made headlines last year after being appointed to the nuclear waste policy oversight position at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy as a non-binary person. and fluid. escaped from prison in two separate cases in Minnesota and Nevada also involving baggage theft.

Police charged Brinton in October with stealing a traveler’s luggage worth a total of $2,325 from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after flying from Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on September 16.

And in early December, Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand theft of an item worth between $1,200 and $5,000. Police charged Brinton with stealing a suitcase with an estimated total value of $3,670 on July 6 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The bag contained jewelry worth $1,700, clothing worth $850 and makeup worth $500.

Brinton was facing up to 15 years in total for the two alleged robberies. However, in both cases, the presiding judges ruled that a prison sentence was not necessary.

The DOE announced Dec. 12 that Brinton had left the agency, but would not comment on the reason for the departure.