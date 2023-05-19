Dress sneakers in the Oval Office? These people don’t think.





Think of it as a rare example of cross-aisle consensus or a sartorial trend gone awry. But it didn’t go unnoticed when, in an Oval Office photo posted on President Joe Bidens’ account this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries were all captured wearing a variant of the formidable shoe hybrid: the sneaker shoe. Weighing in on Twitter, cult menswear commentator Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) called the shoe as a clear breach of dignity, if not actual protocol. Why visit a sitting president in shoes designed for brisk walking at the mall? Awful, Yang-Yi Goh, style director of GQ, said the shoe has become a style flaw among Capitol Hill employees. Yeezy on the sole and grandpa on top, the Cole Haan shoes (Mr. McConnell, for the record, wore the labels ZeroGrand; Mr. McCarthy, the Osborns; and Mr. Jeffries, the Grand Crosscourt II) have neither the street neither the credibility nor the benefits of actual sneakers, like the Nike Dunk Low Montreal Bagel model that fueled debate when Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and his castmates wore them to the Oval Office in March to discuss care mental health in the United States.

Call me old fashioned but no man should set foot in the Oval Office without dress shoes and especially no sneakers, political commentator Saagar Enjeti said at the time, triggering new invective in a Twitter post: 4 guys. No ties, 3 pairs of sneakers in the oval office. This country is going to hell. But is wearing a spongy shoe that masquerades as a hard-soled shoe really that bad? The hybrid is the worst possible choice, said GQ’s Mr. Goh, the shoe version of the political bait and switch, akin to a fancy tie or a garish pocket square. It doesn’t help much when, as in the cases of Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Jeffries, the soles of your shoes are bright operating room white and the socks that come with them are scratched. You’re trying to pass off this technological monstrosity as a real dress shoe, Mr. Goh said, adding that a suit and tie worn with a traditional hard-soled shoe symbolizes respect for the occasion, in this case an encounter with the most powerful man. on earth. For Jim Moore, GQ’s creative director and the stylist largely responsible for Roger Federer’s impeccable swagger, a hard-soled shoe is a sign of courtesy and good manners in most formal settings. A sturdy pair of lace-up shoes, many of which, it is worth pointing out, are made with comfortable rubber soles these days, form the basis of a suitable wearer. When you see a guy strutting around town in a suit and your eye hits the sneaker, the whole look falls apart, Moore said. Like the mid-blue stretchy suits favored by many men, including Mr. McCarthy, the dressy sneaker optic would seem to have the opposite effect of the intended effect. Rather than giving their wearer a vigorous, youthful look like President John F. Kennedy’s toupee, they seemed strenuous, over-considered, especially as young consumers increasingly turned to couture’s surefire formulas. classic.

It’s literally putting your best foot forward, Mr Goh said of a well-polished pair of Oxfords or even loafers that were once considered too schlumpy to wear in business circles. The implied formality of a hard-soled shoe shows respect for the formality of an occasion destined to occur a limited number of times in a given lifetime. Do one or the other, Mr. Goh added. Just engage.

