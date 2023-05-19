Pratt Fashion impresses the public at the Assemblage show

On Wednesday, May 10, Pratt Fashion held its 122nd annual show at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn. The event featured innovative ready-to-wear collections from 21 senior graduates of the Pratt Institutes Fashion Design Program and honored journalist Robin Givhan with the Pratt Fashion Visionary Award. The show was covered by WWD, vogue, New York Magazines The Cutand other media.

Pratt President Frances Bronet welcomed guests to an evening that offered a glimpse into what our fashion future looks like, quoting a saying from Institute founder Charles Pratt: Today’s life for young people is a glimpse of the future. This sentiment was echoed in the announcement of Pratt Fashions’ faculty growth with the appointment of fashion designer and 2014 Visionary Award recipient Byron Lars as the next Jane B. Nord Professor of Fashion Design, recognizing his achievements. in promoting contemporary American style with creative, inclusive, and playful design.

Title ASSEMBLYThe directory Pratt watch: Fashion The show showcased the next names in fashion to an audience of more than 350 guests, with students each showcasing collections consisting of eight to ten full looks, including accessories. As the heart-pounding music reverberated throughout the sunny venue, models cut through the crowd on the winding runway, wearing head-turning designs that incorporated everything from colorful knits to airy tulle. Silhouettes ranged from sculptural to form-fitting, loose and flowing, and designs reflected creativity, technique and exciting perspectives.

Designers who presented their collections include Camille Bavera, Cameron Bourne, Justin Cavone, Zo Crane, Dominique Fiorino, Mekinsa Emi Firth, Shuming Gu, Kristin Guo, Jo Lu, Yichen Lu, Annie McWilliams, Phoenix Mei, Mackenzie Omara, Heather Ortiz, Aimee Schmale, Haozhe Wang, Mingyi Teresa Wu, Peiling Helen Wu, Yue Wu, Eden You and Xiran Zhao.

In addition to showcasing the next generation of fashion from innovative designers and leaders, the evening celebrated the importance of fashion as communication by honoring Washington Post General Critic Robin Givhan for his thoughtful reviews, expert eye, unwavering celebrations of diverse voices and perspectives in fashion design.

The award was presented by Teri Agins, longtime friend of Givhans, author and former fashion journalist for the the wall street journal, who helped develop the fashion beat for the newspaper. Agins, who has known Givhan since 1992, spoke about the trajectory of the winners’ careers, from her time as a fashion editor at Detroit Free Pressto assume the role of fashion critic at the Washington Post in 1995, to receive the Pulitzer Prize for her work in 2006, becoming the first and only fashion journalist to win a Pulitzer.

Givhan thanked Pratt for the award, inspiring students who are about to embark on their own career paths with insights from his professional journey. I want to accept [this honor] on behalf of all the journalists that the fashion industry welcomes into its midst, knowing that sometimes the stories will be critical, or skeptical, or harsh. And thank you for that generosity and kindness, Givhan said. Fashion has never been so powerful as a form of communication. He helps people tell their stories when their voice fails them or when society just won’t listen to their words. Fashion helps us sort out our identity, define our power and find our place in the world. And we all need a little fashion. But we also all need to understand it. And so, to every student who embarks on a career in the fashion industry, my wish for you is that you find satisfaction, joy, and meaning. And I also hope that you make the industry more inclusive, more sustainable, and that you continue to graciously welcome journalists who would chronicle this case with fairness and sensitivity.

Prior to presenting the student collections, Pratt Fashion Chair and first Jane B. Nord Professor of Fashion Design Jennifer Minniti thanked Givhan for continuing to write and create pieces that inspire and challenge the Pratt Fashion community, and announced the creation of the new Pratts Master of Fine Arts. in Fashion Collection + Communication, which will launch in the fall semester of 2024. Robin is one of the greatest fashion writers and critics of our generation, and her vision of fashion as culture reflects the philosophy of the department of mode and our new MFA program,” says Minniti. She is an inspirational woman: her thoughtful critique and examination of politics, race and the arts will guide and inform the next generation of creative leaders in the practice of fashion.

Said Minniti of Pratt Fashions Senior Graduates: This class of years is the first to have completed the foundational years of their studio training remotely, learning to cut patterns and sew over Zoom. Many students were located in multiple time zones from each other, which required the program to develop a sense of community, student and instructor flexibility. Despite these challenges, students devised techniques that push the boundaries of the textiles they work with, such as using 3D knitting machines to create garments from technologically-enhanced recyclable fibers, and explored sustainability as a guiding principle. of design, combining innovation with traditional craft methods. , such as quilting. Thematically, the concerns of their generation poignantly echo through their work. In addition to using clothing as a way to interrogate the tension between perpetuating a material culture and protecting the planet, designers analyze patterns of gender nonconformity, identity, and most importantly, connection. interpersonal.

At the event, Yichen Lu senior received the Christopher Hunte On Point Award, a $5,000 prize selected by the faculty of the fashion department. Building this collection is a difficult journey, and I could not have done it without the support of my teachers, classmates, friends and families, said Lu. I am truly grateful to everyone who believed in me and m encouraged along the way.