Why I love men’s bags (even if others send shivers down their spine)

Men’s fashion is not something I can claim to have perfected.

I’ve made some shocking clothing choices on my long and exhausting journey from fresh-faced teenager to bearded man. Neon laces, Primark’s entire collection of Che Guevara t-shirts and two words that still make me shiver about thong vests.

But throughout it all, a consistent favorite has emerged: the humble man’s bag.

Men carrying bags are a relatively new trend and have drawn a lot of criticism. The other day, a stranger confronted me in public and angrily asked why I was carrying a men’s bag.

If only he knew what was missing.

The shoulder bag comes in many shapes and sizes, but its fundamental feature is a sometimes two-zip pouch that provides a convenient alternative to the outdated pocket.

Keys, phone, wallet, headphones, hand sanitizer, pens, paper, lanyards, emergency aftershave, hopes, dreams and Tottenhams trophy cabinet there is no limit to what you can carry.

American rapper ASAP Rocky wears a more version of Balenciaga’s men’s bag in New York in 2017. Getty Images

The bag can also be cleverly positioned to sit just above the stomach, giving the potential added benefit of obscuring any extra pounds.

And for the most careless of us, keeping all your stuff securely closed in one place helps prevent loss and theft.

Convenient, fashionable, slimming and safe what’s not to love?

And imagine the alternative. The sharp corners of the latest iPhone protrude from pockets too small for use. Lost keys for the fourth time after forgetting which pants you put them in. Or carry a whole laptop bag or backpack to work.

Not ideal.

I was recently forced to such depths when I had to say goodbye to my longtime companion, a Nike bag that had accompanied me from Beirut to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, never balking at its duties during our travels.

Three days later, I had ordered a modest Tommy Hilfiger alternative (whose resemblance to my name is just a coincidence, I promise) as a replacement.

His arrival brought order to my life and was cause for celebration.

The National’s Tommy Hilton carrying a men’s shoulder bag. Photo: The National

I proudly displayed it in the office the next day, eliciting strange looks and confused comments from colleagues.

It is true that the feedback was not all positive. I haven’t seen any other men at work carrying the bag, not even my most stylish colleagues.

Others might argue that it’s not appropriate for the suit-and-tie culture in some workplaces, despite the practical benefits.

But for me, my bag doesn’t just have practical appeal, it also makes me feel connected to my London roots as I live and work on another continent.

The men’s bag is now global, a unisex bag from Uniqlo is currently trending like the 2023″ bag on TikTok, and celebrities from the United States to South Korea have publicly sported the look.

Yet I will always associate the men’s bag with British youth culture.

Anyone who has ever taken part in the great tradition of summer festivals in the UK will have witnessed a sea of ​​clutches, usually sitting under a bucket hat, providing a practical refuge amid the muddy chaos.

Festival-goers wearing sports pouches at the Reading Festival in the UK in 2021. AFP

And in London and other major British cities, the bag is associated with working-class style. A black Nike or adidas bag is now a staple of so-called men’s road wear, but it’s been worn by young people from different subcultures for decades.

While working-class fashion has often been stigmatized by Britain’s mainstream media, former British Prime Minister David Cameron’s famous pledge to kiss a hoodie established a direct link between clothing and the so-called anti-social behaviour, it is now imitated by young people across British society.

And who can blame them?

By shifting fashion towards practicality, the men’s bag reminds me of women’s longstanding campaign for dresses and skirts to include pockets.

Although the embrace of the men’s bag may move in the opposite direction to that of the pocket, it’s part of the same evolution towards durable, responsive clothing that puts people first.

And that can only be a good thing.

The era of the pocket is over.

Long live the men’s bag.

Updated: May 19, 2023, 6:02 p.m.