CC 2023 Fashion Show Review – The Catalyst

May 19, 2023 | NOTICE | By Maddie Mollerus

Fashion’s biggest night happened recently and, no, it wasn’t the Met Gala. The 2023 Colorado College Fashion Show took place on Friday, May 12 at the Fine Arts Center.

All of my columns this year have led to this event. I’d be the worst fashion columnist in The Catalysts history if I didn’t cover the show (and for those wondering why I didn’t write about it last year, I had a concussion but I was there in spirit). So, I was more ready than a ready-to-wear collection to see some amazing clothes and accessories created by CC’s talented artisans.

Although I left 20 minutes early for the show (like someone who consistently arrives a minute late to every class every block, me leaving 20 minutes early for something is a freaking miracle), my friends and I We were surprised to find all the places occupied. It was already so crowded that there wasn’t even room to stand. I was shocked and upset that I, the school newspaper’s fashion columnist, didn’t have a reserved seat and had to stand outside at a table with the rest of the latecomers. But the early bird gets the front row seat.

I really liked how the people in the audience were dressed. Everyone was wearing something cool, edgy, and totally unique. Just from my seat outside, I saw someone wearing pants with leopards on them paired with a tiger print jacket, and someone wearing a skirt that said Trader Hoes on the buttocks in cherry red crystals ( respect).

I was wearing brown leatherette pants and an oversized white turtleneck with bows that cinched the sleeves at the cuffs, I know, kinda basic of me, but my mom said I looked very New York and I trust his judgement. And, having been forced to stand outside in the CAF yard, I was glad for the warmth of a sweater.

But once the show started, not even three rows of students and thick glass couldn’t stop me from enjoying the models and looks.

In a word, the show was electrifying. The styles were innovative. The models were dazzling. There were knots, patchwork, crochet, embroidery, abstract painting, shoulder bags, intentional rips, intricate jewelry and more. A participant behind me said, in a completely serious voice, Trend Alert: Hairballs.

Every time I thought a designer couldn’t continue with the same theme, they completely reinvented a look, and I was happily proven wrong. I kept hearing people say, Wow, I would wear that and Oh my god, it’s so cool. Work!

The texture experimentation on the trail was phenomenal. Many collections can look boring and one-dimensional on the catwalk due to dull fabric, but CC designers were doing something right. I loved a pair of white cloud-patterned blue pants that looked like they were cut and sewn straight from a fluffy quilt. A sleeveless A-line dress that resembled a quilt looked light and airy, despite quilts known to be the opposite. A pair of jeans literally floated down the runway with a slew of cut-out flaps all over the fabric.

My favorite piece overall appeared at the start of the show, an oversized pink and navy button-up shirt, with a khaki-colored wrap skirt with a major leg slit, showing the shirt underneath. It was paired with black loafers, a tote bag and chic sunglasses. I loved this look because it reimagined what each of the separate pieces could be. Layered together, the shirt and half skirt became a dress with unique style, sophistication, and just a bit of sass.

I like to imagine the model is a girl on the go, she slept at her partner’s house and is late for work, so she put on one of their collared shirts, ripped off a pair of their khakis, pinned it around her she pruned, and headed for her posh job in a magazine.

Another model, Julio Duno 23, completely killed the runway with his unmatched attitude and dramatic expressions. Someone get this man a modeling contract now.

There’s a line between crafty and artisanal, artistic and artisanal, and all the designers have toed that line incredibly well. I was blown away by the talent, design skills and building abilities of all the designers. My friends and I clapping, literally shouting at the mannequins and banging on our table showed how much fun we were having.

To anyone planning to go next year: Definitely do it and get to the event at least half an hour in advance.

Like that: As Loading…

Related