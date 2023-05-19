SoCal woman searches for accidentally donated wedding dress – NBC Los Angeles

Rebecca Nguyen was sure her wedding dress was safe with her parents.

However, when her parents divorced, the beloved dress somehow ended up among the items to be given away. When Nguyen, from Mission Viejo, realized that her father was emptying the house before selling it, she immediately called him.

“And he’s like, There’s nothing left,” and I was like, Oh, my God,” Nguyen said. “Unfortunately, things were donated to Goodwill, and my wedding dress was accidentally donated with other things.”

But Nguyen wanted to find her wedding dress, which was donated to Goodwill de Brea.

We called Goodwill right away, and then they said, Well, unfortunately we don’t sell wedding dresses at this location. “”

Nguyen’s search efforts included circulating a photo among Goodwill stores.

They help me,” she said. “All Goodwill stores have a picture of the dress and an email with my information. So we’re doing everything we can.”

Nguyen also shares her story on social media.

I posted, I don’t know, I mean between 30 and 40 Facebook pages. Like all the local pages I can find, you know, wedding pages, things like that.”

A TikTok on clothes search already has about 30,000 views, she said.

She also gets advice from social media users on how to get her dress back.

People are really amazing and sharing,” she said.

Even though Nguyen knows that it is very difficult to find her dress, she still tries.

Chances are someone already has the dress, and I get that they’re probably in love with it because I was in love with it, and finding it at Goodwill is such a big score,” he said. she stated. “I’m ok with whoever has this wedding dress, like wearing it to their wedding. But, you know, if I could pay them to get it back, that would be, that’s really all I’m asking.”

Nguyen married Jesse Snchez in August 2017. Her dress is one of the fondest memories she has of that day.

I honestly didn’t think I’d be so attached to it,” she said. “But when I was looking for the dress, I had tried on so many dresses, and I didn’t feel like myself in any of them. ‘between them. .

But when I found this dress, I put it on and felt like the most beautiful version of myself.”

Fast forward to the wedding.

I go down to see my husband and he’s a Marine so he’s pretty stern and doesn’t show much emotion, but I walk down the aisle and he was crying,” she said.

She just hopes it will one day be a fun story to tell her children and grandchildren.

“Oh, I was on TV, and it was this big manhunt and we found the dress.

“I’m heartbroken. I’m fine.”