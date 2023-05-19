Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Resort Collection 2024





While Charles Jeffrey Loverboy is a year away from celebrating his 10th birthday, the Scottish designer has just unveiled his first pre-collection. This indicates that business is booming. And Jeffrey’s distinct aesthetic, in addition to his ambitious multimedia collaborations spanning all creative communities, is testament to the success of his independent label, which received investment from Italian incubator Tomorrow Ltd last year. It seems like a natural business decision for us to have pre-collections now selling in four different markets, the designer said in a preview. The recent coronation of King Charles III and all its centuries-old traditions served as the initial inspiration for Jeffrey’s pre-spring collection, titled Statent, Passant, Rampant. With his anarchic and queer Loverboy twists fueled by queer culture, the designer reinterpreted medieval iconography in wearable, gender-neutral pieces. While not far from the brand’s usual off-center approach to fit and silhouette, the focus is on the key pieces they’re known for. People who buy from us know what we have to offer, said Jeffrey. It’s about firming up our flagship products like tartan suits, sweaters, lol shoes and accessories and pushing merchandising forward in a way that feels organic. For example, heraldic-inspired illustrations of unicorns, lions, and gargoyle faces in Jeffrey’s instantly recognizable doodle style are printed and embroidered on tailored shirts, knit sweaters, and A-line midi skirts. There is also a range of technical sportswear pieces, adorned with cheeky patterns, which can be worn comfortably for running or cycling. We wanted to marry the worlds of new romance with the functionality of sportswear, an area we explored in our latest spring collection, Jeffrey said. The Loverboy tartan is cut into sharp and skinny suits, mini kilts and skater shorts. However, to take Jeffreys signature fabric forward, the designer developed tartan denim. Standout moments with the new fabrication include baggy jeans that are sure to sell out in instantly oversized biker jackets and swinging ruffle mini skirts. The effect is achieved through a specific enzyme wash technique, which is a sustainable practice, Jeffrey said. The technique disintegrates the color pigment from the fabric, without using extreme amounts of water or toxic chemicals. Jeffrey’s Spring 2024 show is only weeks away. What can we expect from the impending show at Milan Fashion Week Mens? This pre-collection is a precursor to what’s to come, he shared. Without giving too much away, the next collection will be democratic, counter-cultural and lycanthropic.

